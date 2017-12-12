Empire’s Terrell Carter Shares His Favorite Things This multitalented performer and lakefront sprinter talks about his self-care essentials, favorite cheat meal, and more.

Cardigan, $149, Zara, 700 N. Michigan Ave. Photos: Petya Shalamanova

Fans of Empire know him as Warren Hall, the crooning attorney who first turned up in last season’s finale and charmed Jamal Lyon. In real life, he’s singer and actor Terrell Carter, who was raised in Buffalo, New York, and has appeared in three Tyler Perry musicals. Here, the new Streeterville resident shares his favorite things.

Fashion staple

I don’t think I’ll ever retire V-neck shirts and sweaters from Zara. There’s something about the freedom of a V-neck.

Hidden local gem

I get all my clothes tailored by Paul Chang at 180 North LaSalle. I’ll buy something off the rack, take it to him, and it looks like it was custom-made.

How I get around

29-inch Jamis 12-speed bike from Kozy’s.

Self-care essentials

GNC Mega Men vitamins, ginger tea with honey crystals for my voice, and Lady Dee’s face masks. They specialize in skin of color. I use the clay mask and spot lightener.

Cheat meal

Soul food from MacArthur’s on the West Side. I love the baked chicken, yams, cabbage, potato salad, and mac and cheese.

Statement accessory

Usually I go simple—string and wood bracelets—but I do have a Rolex with diamonds, which I wore to the Empire premiere.

Workout

Sprints on the Lakefront Trail.

Local haunt

I’ve had amazing experiences at Spybar. It’s down in the basement, and they play this incredible house music. I’ve never heard anything like that.

Goorin Bros. fedora “I’m 6-foot-5, but I still love wide-brim hats.”

$50 to $250 for similar, Goorin Bros. Hat Shop, 1533 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Brown Paper Bags Gone Wild bag “My seventh-grade voice teacher, who pushed me to sing when I didn’t have the confidence to do it, went on to form this company.”

$250, brownpaperbagsgonewild.com

Christian Louboutin sneakers “I’ve got an issue with shoes. I have more than 250 pairs. Right now I’m into these Louboutins.”

$1,295, Christian Louboutin, 58 E. Oak St. Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

This article appears in the January 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

