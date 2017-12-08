The Meghan Markle Tour of Northwestern University Retrace the future duchess’s steps around her alma mater.

Photo: Genevieve

Ryan Family Auditorium

The 2003 grad took Human Sexuality, a psychology class that could prove helpful if her ginger prince endures another Las Vegas nude photo scandal.

Louis Room

In March 2000, she bopped for 30 hours straight during Northwestern’s annual Dance Marathon at Norris University Center.

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

The Suits star honed her craft in the rehearsal rooms of what was then known as the Theatre and Interpretation Center.

Princess Diana plaque

A modest rock outside University Hall, which Markle would have passed countless times, commemorates Harry’s mom’s 1996 visit to campus.

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Markle reportedly served as recruitment chair at the sorority, which was next door to North Mid-Quads, her freshman-year dorm.

Burger King

During a 2014 return, she joked about gaining the freshman 15 thanks to this 24-hour spot. Who knew a climb to Kensington Palace could begin with a free paper crown?

This article appears in the January 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

