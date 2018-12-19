Edit Module
Get Far Away From Chicago With These Stylish Bags

Jet away from the cold in style with retro-luxe travel bags and trunks.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 6:40 p.m.

Coated canvas backpack, microfiber duffel with appliqués and leather trim, leather backpack, Tom Ford suede and leather backpack, canvas trunk with leather details, Goyard canvas trunk with leather details, and Saffiano calf leather tote
Photo: Ryan Segedi; Styling: Gwen Lemos

1. Coated canvas backpack, $820, MCM, mcmworldwide.com

2. Microfiber duffel with appliqués and leather trim, $4,690, Gucci, gucci.com

3. Leather backpack, $525, Tumi, 645 N. Michigan Ave.

4. Tom Ford suede and leather backpack, $2,450, Mr Porter, mrporter.com

5. Canvas trunk with leather details, $9,300, Louis Vuitton, louisvuitton.com

6. Goyard canvas trunk with leather details, $12,910, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Saffiano calf leather tote, $2,990, Prada, 30 E. Oak St.

