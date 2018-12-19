Get Far Away From Chicago With These Stylish Bags
Jet away from the cold in style with retro-luxe travel bags and trunks.
1. Coated canvas backpack, $820, MCM, mcmworldwide.com
2. Microfiber duffel with appliqués and leather trim, $4,690, Gucci, gucci.com
3. Leather backpack, $525, Tumi, 645 N. Michigan Ave.
4. Tom Ford suede and leather backpack, $2,450, Mr Porter, mrporter.com
5. Canvas trunk with leather details, $9,300, Louis Vuitton, louisvuitton.com
6. Goyard canvas trunk with leather details, $12,910, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
7. Saffiano calf leather tote, $2,990, Prada, 30 E. Oak St.
