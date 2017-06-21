Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Freshen Up with These Citrus Beauty Products

Celebrate summer with some bright, bold color and refreshingly tangy scents.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:14 a.m.

Body wash, lip oil, eau de toilette, eye balm, sugar scrub and lip balm, lipsticks, soap, nail polish, hand cream, lip balm, bath salts, and shower gel
Photo: Colin Beckett

1. Body wash

EmerginC Scientific Organics, Citrus-Kombucha, $36, emerginc.com

2. Lip oil

Clarins, Tangerine, $26, Bluemercury, 356 N. Clark St.

3. Eau de toilette

Elizabeth Arden, Green Tea Mimosa, $40, Macy’s, 111 N. State St.

4. Eye balm

Divine, $94, L’Occitane, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

5. Sugar scrub and lip balm

Clinique, Sweet Pot in Orange Blossom, $20, Carson’s

6. Lipstick

Elizabeth Arden, Beautiful Color in Mandarin, $25, Macy’s

7. Soap

Jo Malone, Lime Basil & Mandarin, $20, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

8. Nail polish

Essie, Aim to Misbehave, $9, Carson’s, 230 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard

9. Lipstick

Lipstick Queen, Mornin’ Sunshine, $25, Ulta, 1000 W. North Ave.

10. Hand cream

Tarocco Orange, $22, Crabtree & Evelyn, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg

11. Lip balm

Key Lime Pie, $10, Lush, 746 N. Michigan Ave.

12. Bath salts

Éclair Naturals, Grapefruit Geranium, $10, Target, 1 S. State St.

13. Shower gel

Hermès, Eau de Mandarine Ambrée, $43, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module