Freshen Up with These Citrus Beauty Products
Celebrate summer with some bright, bold color and refreshingly tangy scents.
1. Body wash
EmerginC Scientific Organics, Citrus-Kombucha, $36, emerginc.com
2. Lip oil
Clarins, Tangerine, $26, Bluemercury, 356 N. Clark St.
3. Eau de toilette
Elizabeth Arden, Green Tea Mimosa, $40, Macy’s, 111 N. State St.
4. Eye balm
Divine, $94, L’Occitane, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
5. Sugar scrub and lip balm
Clinique, Sweet Pot in Orange Blossom, $20, Carson’s
6. Lipstick
Elizabeth Arden, Beautiful Color in Mandarin, $25, Macy’s
7. Soap
Jo Malone, Lime Basil & Mandarin, $20, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
8. Nail polish
Essie, Aim to Misbehave, $9, Carson’s, 230 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard
9. Lipstick
Lipstick Queen, Mornin’ Sunshine, $25, Ulta, 1000 W. North Ave.
10. Hand cream
Tarocco Orange, $22, Crabtree & Evelyn, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg
11. Lip balm
Key Lime Pie, $10, Lush, 746 N. Michigan Ave.
12. Bath salts
Éclair Naturals, Grapefruit Geranium, $10, Target, 1 S. State St.
13. Shower gel
Hermès, Eau de Mandarine Ambrée, $43, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
