Lincoln Park’s New Swanky Sports Resort, By the Numbers

The newly expanded Midtown Athletic Club now features a hotel, Bloody Mary trolley, and more.

By Nina Kokotas Hahn

Published today at 11:06 a.m.

Renderings: ArX Solutions, design ©DMAC Architecture

Opening this month, Lincoln Park’s newly expanded Midtown Athletic Club is a six-floor fitness extravaganza, featuring a tennis lounge designed by Venus Williams’s V Starr Interiors, a Bloody Mary trolley, and a ritzy 55-room hotel (though you’ll have to wait until October to check in). So what else goes into a “sports resort”?

Inside Midtown Athletic Club

75 million

Dollars spent on the upgrade

450

Chairs and loungers on the rooftop pool deck

5

Tons of free weights in the gyms

2.7

Years it would take the average household to use all the water in the pools

1

Zamboni to groom the rooftop ice rink in the winter

0.01 %

Chance you will see Venus Williams lolling on the deck

