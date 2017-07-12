Lincoln Park’s New Swanky Sports Resort, By the Numbers

Opening this month, Lincoln Park’s newly expanded Midtown Athletic Club is a six-floor fitness extravaganza, featuring a tennis lounge designed by Venus Williams’s V Starr Interiors, a Bloody Mary trolley, and a ritzy 55-room hotel (though you’ll have to wait until October to check in). So what else goes into a “sports resort”?

75 million

Dollars spent on the upgrade

450

Chairs and loungers on the rooftop pool deck

5

Tons of free weights in the gyms

2.7

Years it would take the average household to use all the water in the pools

1

Zamboni to groom the rooftop ice rink in the winter

0.01 %

Chance you will see Venus Williams lolling on the deck

This article appears in the July 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

