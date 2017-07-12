Lincoln Park’s New Swanky Sports Resort, By the Numbers
The newly expanded Midtown Athletic Club now features a hotel, Bloody Mary trolley, and more.
Opening this month, Lincoln Park’s newly expanded Midtown Athletic Club is a six-floor fitness extravaganza, featuring a tennis lounge designed by Venus Williams’s V Starr Interiors, a Bloody Mary trolley, and a ritzy 55-room hotel (though you’ll have to wait until October to check in). So what else goes into a “sports resort”?
75 million
Dollars spent on the upgrade
450
Chairs and loungers on the rooftop pool deck
5
Tons of free weights in the gyms
2.7
Years it would take the average household to use all the water in the pools
1
Zamboni to groom the rooftop ice rink in the winter
0.01 %
Chance you will see Venus Williams lolling on the deck
