Dive into the season’s best food, booze, biking, and more. What are you waiting for?

Photography by Clayton Hauck
Illustrations by Hawk Krall

How to Get on the Water

A Foolproof Guide to Finding the Best Beach for You

Where to Play Boozy Bocce Ball in Chicago

Six Ways to Take Your Block Party Up a Notch

Level Up Your Grilling Game

Booze Your Way Down the 606

Too Sweltering for Silverware? Eat It on a Stick

Best Options for Playing Hooky on Summer Fridays

The Perfect Low-Proof Cocktail for Summer

Lazy Rivers, Water Slides, and Other Awesome Pools in the Chicago Area

What To Do Every Weekend this Summer

Why I Hate Summer in Chicago

By Tom Chiarella
