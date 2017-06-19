Eat it on a stick
Because summer is too sweltering to bother with silverware
Hover over or tap on the items to see more information.
Chocolate-Covered Banana
Mott St
Chicago’s most adorable dessert: a teeny Thai baby banana—extra sweet—dipped in chocolate and rolled in peanuts roasted with Sichuan peppercorns. $3. 1401 N. Ashland Ave., Wicker Park
Paleta
La Michoacana Premium
You could visit this paleta institution every day for a month and not repeat a flavor—tart guava one day, pistachio and coconut the next. $2. See lamichoacanapremiumpilsen.com for locations.
Corn Dog
Hot “G” Dog
Leave it to two alums of Hot Doug’s to perfect the art of the corn dog (note the exemplary golden-brown exterior). $2. 5009 N. Clark St., Uptown
Lamb Kebab
Shokran
A skewer of tender, gently smoky hunks of grilled lamb and nothing else. This is just between you and the meat. $15 for two. 4027 W. Irving Park Rd., Irving Park
Cake Pop
Sugar Bliss Cake Boutique
Who cares if its moment has passed? This mini delight is still a perfect way to sate a midday sugar craving. $2.50. 115 N. Wabash Ave., Loop
Shishito Peppers
Sumi Robata Bar
Five peppers, strung like flags at full mast, get charcoal-charred on a Japanese binchotan grill. $4. 702 N. Wells St., River North
Chocolate-Covered Banana
Mott St
Chicago’s most adorable dessert: a teeny Thai baby banana—extra sweet—dipped in chocolate and rolled in peanuts roasted with Sichuan peppercorns. $3. 1401 N. Ashland Ave., Wicker Park
Paleta
La Michoacana Premium
You could visit this paleta institution every day for a month and not repeat a flavor—tart guava one day, pistachio and coconut the next. $2. See lamichoacanapremiumpilsen.com for locations.
Corn Dog
Hot “G” Dog
Leave it to two alums of Hot Doug’s to perfect the art of the corn dog (note the exemplary golden-brown exterior). $2. 5009 N. Clark St., Uptown
Lamb Kebab
Shokran
A skewer of tender, gently smoky hunks of grilled lamb and nothing else. This is just between you and the meat. $15 for two. 4027 W. Irving Park Rd., Irving Park
Cake Pop
Sugar Bliss Cake Boutique
Who cares if its moment has passed? This mini delight is still a perfect way to sate a midday sugar craving. $2.50. 115 N. Wabash Ave., Loop
Shishito Peppers
Sumi Robata Bar
Five peppers, strung like flags at full mast, get charcoal-charred on a Japanese binchotan grill. $4. 702 N. Wells St., River North
Edit Module
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.