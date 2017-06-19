Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
2017 Summer Guide

7 Easy Ways to Get on the Water

Lake, river, or lagoon, here’s how to leave land behind this summer.

By Julie Dugdale
Illustrations by Hawk Krall

Published today at 12:20 p.m.

Charter a sailboat from Belmont Harbor

Outfitter: Chicago Sailing

Details Choose from a fleet of 23 sailboats that can accommodate up to 12 passengers.

What you get Wind in your hair, an iconic skyline, and a professional captain to keep you in line (and onboard)

Wallet damage $525 to $735 for a three-hour daytime sail depending on boat size; $90 a person or $150 a couple for a fireworks sail on Wednesdays or Saturdays

Tip Don’t be that guy with black sneakers and a bottle of red. White soles and white wine only. chicagosailing.com

Standup paddleboard at Kathy Osterman (Hollywood) Beach

Outfitter Chicago Paddle Co.

Details: Rentals (including board, paddle, leash, and life preserver) are first come, first served. If you’re more of a pack person, you can reserve a spot in a group trip, like Rise & Grind, the popular sunrise paddle followed by coffee on the beach.

What you get: A serene trip and a killer tan

Wallet damage: $30 an hour

Tip: Roll with it. Literally. The less you fight for control of a wave, the less likely you are to demonstrate your best belly flop. chicagopaddlecompany.com

Kayak or canoe the Skokie Lagoons

Outfitter: Chicago River Canoe and Kayak

Details: The Winnetka boat launch is on the south side of Tower Road, just west of Forestway Drive.

What you get: A self-guided escape (boat, paddle, and life vest included) from the city, with wetland wildlife galore

Wallet damage: $15 an hour for a single kayak; $20 an hour for a canoe or tandem kayak

Tip: Keep an eye out for a pair of bald eagles nesting across the river from the launch site. chicagoriverpaddle.com

Reel in a big one on Lake Michigan

Outfitter: Endorfins Charter

Details: The 53-foot Diazepam holds six passengers and departs from Montrose Harbor daily.

What you get: Captain John Oberman’s boat is bigger, faster, and decked out with more swanky marine electronics than other local charters. Or so he says.

Wallet damage: $1,000 for six hours. Those state-of-the-art fish-finding radars don’t come cheap.

Tip: Captain John will tell you to take motion sickness prevention pills the night before the trip. Do everyone a favor and listen to him. endorfinscharter.com

Scuba dive at a shipwreck

Outfitter: Windy City Diving

Details: A 34-foot catamaran for up to six certified divers leaves from Burnham Harbor for half-day weekend trips 10 miles offshore.

What you get: Titanic vibes, thanks to more than a dozen wrecks, including the Buccaneer, a 1925 merchant ship 72 feet down

Wallet damage: $130 a person for a two-tank dive

Tip: Don’t go expecting to see pretty fish. They aren’t the main attraction here. windycitydiving.net

Jet Ski at 31st Street Harbor

Outfitter: Chicago Water Sport Rentals

Details: Before jetting off, you’ll receive an orientation, a life vest, and—by request only—a wetsuit.

What you get: A view you won’t forget—perfect for a #humblebrag selfie

Wallet damage: $99 to $125 an hour

Tip Look for the LED billboard truck parked on a barge floating in the harbor that broadcasts Cubs or Sox games. chicagowatersportrentals.com

Party on a yacht out of Belmont Harbor

Outfitter: Chicago Party Yacht

Details: The 60-foot Martini (up to 35 guests) runs daily private trips.

What you get: Basically anything you want. This is a choose-your-own-adventure cruise helmed by a licensed captain.

Wallet damage: BYO and a three-hour minimum for $2,600. Catering packages and holidays are extra.

Tip: You can live out your spring break fantasies at the booze-soaked spread of docked boats (i.e., the Playpen), where you get a front-row seat to the best parade of butts in town. chicagopartyyacht.com

Edit Module

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module