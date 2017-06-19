Where to Play Boozy Bocce Ball in Chicago
The old-school Italian pastime is making a comeback.
What makes this game an ideal summer sport is that it requires only one hand to play, leaving the other open for, say, a beverage. A trio of Chicago bars have figured this out and added dedicated outdoor courts for a new dose of the old-school Italian pastime.
Park & Field
This vintage-themed sports bar hosts two bocce leagues on its artfully distressed oversize patio. Just imagine the postvictory Instagram possibilities. 3509 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square
Saint Lou’s Assembly
During prime evening drinking hours, count on a wait for the single court on this popping patio. Better bet: Go during brunch, when patrons are more interested in feasting than competing. 664 W. Lake St., West Loop
Kaiser Tiger
The two side-by-side setups at this beer garden are conducive to do-it-yourself tournaments, the ultimate icebreaker. 1415 W. Randolph St., West Town
