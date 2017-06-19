Edit Module
2017 Summer Guide

The Best Ways to Spend Your Summer Fridays

Things to do if you’re allowed to leave work early, or—ahem—are feeling a little under the weather.

Published today at 12:25 p.m.

You might not party quite as hard as this guy, but you can try with the events below.   Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Catch an afternoon Cubs game

Games start at 1:20 p.m.

July 7vs. Pirates
July 21vs. Cardinals
August 4vs. Nationals
August 18vs. Blue Jays
September 1vs. Braves

Eavesdrop on a Grant Park Music Festival rehearsal

Rehearsals run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

July 7The Music of John Williams
August 11Tchaikovsky’s Manfred Symphony
August 18Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

Cool off watching a matinee at the Gene Siskel Film Center

Screenings start at 2 p.m.

June 23Whisky Galore!, a 2016 film about Scottish islanders in search of 50,000 cases of whisky
June 30Maurice, based on the E.M. Forster novel and starring Hugh Grant
July 7Lost in Paris, a rom-com set in the city of lights, starring Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

Take in a concert at Fourth Presbyterian Church

Performances start at 12:10 p.m.

June 23L+M Duo, contemporary classical marimba-piano duet
July 7Libby York, jazz vocalist
July 28Lucy Smith, jazz vocalist

Wash the week away with a happy hour

The Windsor$3 drafts, $5 selected wines, and $6 cocktails from 4 to 6 p.m.
Beatrix$5 selected wines from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cold Storage$1 oysters and $3 draft beers from 3 to 6 p.m.

