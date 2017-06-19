The Best Ways to Spend Your Summer Fridays
Things to do if you’re allowed to leave work early, or—ahem—are feeling a little under the weather.
Catch an afternoon Cubs game
Games start at 1:20 p.m.
July 7vs. Pirates
July 21vs. Cardinals
August 4vs. Nationals
August 18vs. Blue Jays
September 1vs. Braves
Eavesdrop on a Grant Park Music Festival rehearsal
Rehearsals run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
July 7The Music of John Williams
August 11Tchaikovsky’s Manfred Symphony
August 18Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9
Cool off watching a matinee at the Gene Siskel Film Center
Screenings start at 2 p.m.
June 23Whisky Galore!, a 2016 film about Scottish islanders in search of 50,000 cases of whisky
June 30Maurice, based on the E.M. Forster novel and starring Hugh Grant
July 7Lost in Paris, a rom-com set in the city of lights, starring Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon
Take in a concert at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Performances start at 12:10 p.m.
June 23L+M Duo, contemporary classical marimba-piano duet
July 7Libby York, jazz vocalist
July 28Lucy Smith, jazz vocalist
Wash the week away with a happy hour
The Windsor$3 drafts, $5 selected wines, and $6 cocktails from 4 to 6 p.m.
Beatrix$5 selected wines from 3 to 6 p.m.
Cold Storage$1 oysters and $3 draft beers from 3 to 6 p.m.
