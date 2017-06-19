The Best Ways to Spend Your Summer Fridays

Catch an afternoon Cubs game

Games start at 1:20 p.m.

July 7vs. Pirates

July 21vs. Cardinals

August 4vs. Nationals

August 18vs. Blue Jays

September 1vs. Braves

Eavesdrop on a Grant Park Music Festival rehearsal

Rehearsals run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

July 7The Music of John Williams

August 11Tchaikovsky’s Manfred Symphony

August 18Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9

Cool off watching a matinee at the Gene Siskel Film Center

Screenings start at 2 p.m.

June 23Whisky Galore!, a 2016 film about Scottish islanders in search of 50,000 cases of whisky

June 30Maurice, based on the E.M. Forster novel and starring Hugh Grant

July 7Lost in Paris, a rom-com set in the city of lights, starring Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

Take in a concert at Fourth Presbyterian Church

Performances start at 12:10 p.m.

June 23L+M Duo, contemporary classical marimba-piano duet

July 7Libby York, jazz vocalist

July 28Lucy Smith, jazz vocalist

Wash the week away with a happy hour

The Windsor$3 drafts, $5 selected wines, and $6 cocktails from 4 to 6 p.m.

Beatrix$5 selected wines from 3 to 6 p.m.

Cold Storage$1 oysters and $3 draft beers from 3 to 6 p.m.

