The Kombucha Room Dominates Logan Square’s Bar Scene Before Dark

Given Logan Square’s glut of bars, it’s about time a spot opened that’s for the morning after. The Kombucha Room offers 20 varieties from Midwestern brewers of the eponymous fermented tea beverage, which touts gut-friendly probiotics (and, at least with the ones available here, no alcohol). During the day, the place is packed with bleary-eyed revelers seeking salvation—before dark, it’s the busiest bar in the neighborhood.

New imbibers should go for a tasting flight of four shooters of the stuff. There’s a range of flavors on hand—from the approachably sweet raspberry ginger of Chicago’s Frog Juice to the funky Jun, made with two kinds of raw honey. All of them have a vinegary backbone that can be jarring at first. Consider it penance for last night’s sins.

2355 N. Milwaukee Ave.

This article appears in the July 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

