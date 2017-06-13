The Kombucha Room Dominates Logan Square’s Bar Scene Before Dark
A hot spot for the health-conscious and hangover-afflicted alike
Given Logan Square’s glut of bars, it’s about time a spot opened that’s for the morning after. The Kombucha Room offers 20 varieties from Midwestern brewers of the eponymous fermented tea beverage, which touts gut-friendly probiotics (and, at least with the ones available here, no alcohol). During the day, the place is packed with bleary-eyed revelers seeking salvation—before dark, it’s the busiest bar in the neighborhood.
New imbibers should go for a tasting flight of four shooters of the stuff. There’s a range of flavors on hand—from the approachably sweet raspberry ginger of Chicago’s Frog Juice to the funky Jun, made with two kinds of raw honey. All of them have a vinegary backbone that can be jarring at first. Consider it penance for last night’s sins.
2355 N. Milwaukee Ave.
