Chef-partner, Parachute

Her fridge: A 25-cubic-foot side-by-side Frigidaire

One picky eater dictates much of what’s on hand in this two-cook household (Kim’s husband, Johnny Clark, is also a chef at Parachute): 7-year-old son Daewon. “He likes Asian food more than Western. If I make him a turkey sandwich for lunch, it’ll come back uneaten.”

What's Inside

1. Frozen breast milk “Just part of being a working mom,” says Kim, who also has a 6-month-old son.

2. Leftover chili “We often throw together a chili or a Bolognese using some of the red wine we keep around.”

3. Tofu “My son has told us he’s ‘mostly vegetarian,’ and he likes tofu’s texture. Firm does the trick for pretty much everything, so that’s all I keep.”

4. Amy’s frozen Indian meals “If I’m going to eat something frozen, I’ll do Indian—there’s lots of spices for flavor, plus the texture doesn’t get weird.”

5. Kimchi “Already sliced, because I don’t have time to chop it up.” Other Korean staples Kim buys at Joong Boo Market, near her Avondale condo: doenjang (fermented soybean paste), premade banchan (pickled and preserved vegetables), and gochujang (red chili paste).

6. Greek yogurt “Daewon pretty much went from breast milk to yogurt, and he’s very particular about his brand: He likes Wallaby because it’s super creamy.”