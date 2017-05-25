Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Alarmist Brewing & Taproom Is a Breath of Fresh Air

This sunny brewery is a beer-filled oasis on the Northwest Side.

By Carly Boers

Published today at 11:08 a.m.

Beer on tap at Alarmist Brewing & Taproom
Photo: Jeff Marini

In a world where IPAs reign supreme, a brewery whose best beer is not a hoptastic punch to the taste buds is like a breath of fresh, yeasty air.

Case in point: Phobophobia, a golden-hued Belgian-style ale incorporating fruity yeast, aromatic Czech hops, and mild German Pilsner malt. It’s one of eight brews poured at Alarmist, a new hangout in Sauganash. The easy-drinking, refreshing beer is brewmaster Gary Gulley’s flagship offering, and he has distributed it locally for two years. Since opening the sunny beer hall in a converted office park warehouse in April, not only has he created an oasis in a hood where bars and restaurants are sparse, he’s also gained the ability to serve Phobophobia to fans straight from the tap.

But hop lovers needn’t worry: Gulley pours other styles, including two deliciously hopped-up ales.

4055 W. Peterson Ave.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module