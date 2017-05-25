Alarmist Brewing & Taproom Is a Breath of Fresh Air This sunny brewery is a beer-filled oasis on the Northwest Side.

Photo: Jeff Marini

In a world where IPAs reign supreme, a brewery whose best beer is not a hoptastic punch to the taste buds is like a breath of fresh, yeasty air.

Case in point: Phobophobia, a golden-hued Belgian-style ale incorporating fruity yeast, aromatic Czech hops, and mild German Pilsner malt. It’s one of eight brews poured at Alarmist, a new hangout in Sauganash. The easy-drinking, refreshing beer is brewmaster Gary Gulley’s flagship offering, and he has distributed it locally for two years. Since opening the sunny beer hall in a converted office park warehouse in April, not only has he created an oasis in a hood where bars and restaurants are sparse, he’s also gained the ability to serve Phobophobia to fans straight from the tap.

But hop lovers needn’t worry: Gulley pours other styles, including two deliciously hopped-up ales.

4055 W. Peterson Ave.

