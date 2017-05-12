Just Some Casual Suggestions for New Tourist Attractions Visitors to Willis Tower may soon be able to rappel from the building’s 103rd floor to its 102nd. We’d like to suggest a few other death-defying attractions at the city’s most tourist-worthy landmarks.

Wrigley Field

Be the Ball, Danny

Ever wonder what it feels like to be on the receiving end of Kyle Schwarber’s bat? Just imagine stepping into a human-size clear ball that’s loaded into a giant cannon at home plate and shot over the center field wall. Then you’d know.

Trump Tower

Free-for-Fall

Cinch up a safety harness, leap off the roof of 45’s self-promoting building, and scream into the abyss while the sheer terror of what lies ahead rushes at you. Sounds eerily familiar, no?

Navy Pier’s Centennial Wheel

The Spins

Around 800,000 people ride the iconic Ferris wheel every year. Would the line be as long if the cabins spun while the wheel rotated—and you were strapped to the outside of the cabin? Barf bags not included.

This article appears in the June 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

