Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Just Some Casual Suggestions for New Tourist Attractions

Visitors to Willis Tower may soon be able to rappel from the building’s 103rd floor to its 102nd. We’d like to suggest a few other death-defying attractions at the city’s most tourist-worthy landmarks.

By Justin Shady

Published today at 10:36 a.m.

Illustration by John Kenzie
Illustration: John Kenzie

Wrigley Field

Be the Ball, Danny
Ever wonder what it feels like to be on the receiving end of Kyle Schwarber’s bat? Just imagine stepping into a human-size clear ball that’s loaded into a giant cannon at home plate and shot over the center field wall. Then you’d know.

Trump Tower

Free-for-Fall
Cinch up a safety harness, leap off the roof of 45’s self-promoting building, and scream into the abyss while the sheer terror of what lies ahead rushes at you. Sounds eerily familiar, no?

Navy Pier’s Centennial Wheel

The Spins
Around 800,000 people ride the iconic Ferris wheel every year. Would the line be as long if the cabins spun while the wheel rotated—and you were strapped to the outside of the cabin? Barf bags not included.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module