Whenever he can get his hands on them, Kitsune’s Justin Behlke picks up the “sweet, never starchy” snap peas from this Michigan farm.

These Illinois-grown beauties stand out for their texture, says Lee Wolen of Boka: “They’re not as tightly headed and woody as the ones you find in the store.”

The Insider’s Guide to Farmers’ Markets Our savvy tips and picks will help you make the most of summer’s bounty—starting with these eight chef recommendations for the best produce.

What makes these Indiana apples great, says Marissa Janz of Willow Room, is that they’re “rarely mealy or grainy, like you see sometimes with organic apples.”

This Michigan farm’s approach is obsessive and scientific: Farmer Pete Klein measures the sugar levels of all his fruits before they go to market. The result? “The berries are intense and awesome,” says Ethan Pikas of Cellar Door Provisions.

Tomatoes are this Wisconsin farm’s raison d’être. “They take such good care of them, setting them out like little babies,” says Sandra Holl of Floriole. “They’re always full flavored and delicious.”

This tiny, off-the-grid Wisconsin farm makes Bruce Sherman’s favorite produce. “Jerry Boone is an über-perfectionist,” the North Pond chef says of the farm’s owner, “and it shows in his beets.”

Freshness always counts, but with leafy greens it’s utterly crucial, says Richard Samayoa of Nana. That’s why he gets his from a grower right in the city—less time in transit.

Top pick: Summer in Chicago isn’t really summer until you’ve bitten into the season’s first perfect peach from Mick Klug Farm (at Green City, Lincoln Square, Division Street, and other markets). Klug’s stone fruits are the stuff of legend among avid marketgoers. Their flesh is tender, juicy, and never mealy, with a nectar-like sweetness.