Our Favorite Farmers’ Market Prepared-Food Stands
The Logan Square Farmers Market (Logan Boulevard between Milwaukee Avenue and Whipple Street, Sundays through October 29) is a great place to provision a meal. And with some of the best prepared-food stands in the city, it may be an even better place to eat one.
Grab a cup of freshly brewed hot or iced chai ($3.75 for a small) or a cool strawberry lassi ($4 for a small)—and order some creamy masala chicken ($7.50) while you’re at it.
Melissa Yen slings snow cones ($3 to $6) made with her naturally flavored syrups. The rhubarb and black pepper and the tangerine, lavender, and honey are perennial summer favorites.
Do brunch and dessert with savory and sweet crêpes ($5 to $15). Try the Sweet Sensation, with chocolate sauce, Nutella, or housemade caramel sauce. (Check @gottabcrepes for this stall’s schedule.)
The Evanston-based vegan takeout joint has created a miracle burger ($7) of greens, mushrooms, and black beans. This stand has an irregular schedule, so if you see it, seize the moment.
Chef Kristine Subido and her mom, Melinda, dish up Filipino favorites like stir-fried rice noodles ($7), softball-size empanadas ($5), and grilled chicken and pork adobo ($7 for two skewers).
The flavors of Katherine Duncan’s iced drinking chocolates ($5) change weekly. Her Dreamsicle and salted caramel (pictured) are not to be missed.
Don’t know your bockwurst from your knackwurst? The Radler crew will set you straight with handmade versions of essential German encased meats ($7), nestled in crusty rolls.
While Karl Bader sells some soups ($6 for 12 ounces) that need reheating, he also offers up cold varieties—like watermelon gazpacho—that are refreshingly ready to eat.
Honorable Mentions
Logan Square isn’t the only market with great food stands.
Rick and Ashley Ortiz of Antique Taco are making good use of their Bridgeport location’s huge parking lot: Starting July 9, they’ll host the new weekly Sunday City Market (1000 W. 35th St.), with around 15 vendors, including Growing Power Chicago (fruits and vegetables), Hinton Cannery (pickles and other preserved foods), and Stamper Cheese Company. Plus, there’ll be breakfast tacos. —C.S.
The pies from Hearth & Market’s traveling pizza oven , which journeys from southwest Michigan to the 61st Street Farmers Market (6100 S. Blackstone Ave., Saturdays from May to October), come with such offbeat toppings as marigolds and blueberries. Bonus: The produce is grown or foraged on the farm of vendors Steve Zieverink and Wendy Uhlman. —J.R.F.Edit Module
