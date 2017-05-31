The Perfect One-Market-Stop Recipe: Succotash

We asked Ryan Pfeiffer, chef de cuisine at Blackbird, to come up with a delicious seasonal dish that can be entirely sourced from the vendors at Lincoln Park’s vaunted Green City Market, Chicago’s biggest outdoor food bazaar.

Roughly dice two Leaning Shed Farm heirloom tomatoes …

… and three Leaning Shed baby squashes.

Remove the leaves from a bundle of Green Acres Farm spinach and tear them up.

Remove and set aside kernels from two ears of Nichols Farm & Orchard sweet corn.

Sauté the vegetables in a tablespoon of olive oil in a stockpot until the squash has softened.

Add a splash of heavy cream and let the mixture reduce.

Tear up a tablespoon’s worth of Seedling Fruit basil.

Transfer the succotash to a serving bowl. Top with basil and crumbled Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery goat cheese.

Serve with a baguette from Crumb, toasted and sliced.

