2017 Insider's Guide to Farmers' Markets

The Perfect One-Market-Stop Recipe: Succotash

By Carrie Schedler
Illustrations by John Kenzie

Published today at 10:20 a.m.

We asked Ryan Pfeiffer, chef de cuisine at Blackbird, to come up with a delicious seasonal dish that can be entirely sourced from the vendors at Lincoln Park’s vaunted Green City Market, Chicago’s biggest outdoor food bazaar.

Illustration by John Kenzie
Roughly dice two Leaning Shed Farm heirloom tomatoes …

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
… and three Leaning Shed baby squashes.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Remove the leaves from a bundle of Green Acres Farm spinach and tear them up.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Remove and set aside kernels from two ears of Nichols Farm & Orchard sweet corn.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Sauté the vegetables in a tablespoon of olive oil in a stockpot until the squash has softened.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Add a splash of heavy cream and let the mixture reduce.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Tear up a tablespoon’s worth of Seedling Fruit basil.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Transfer the succotash to a serving bowl. Top with basil and crumbled Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery goat cheese.

 

Illustration by John Kenzie
Serve with a baguette from Crumb, toasted and sliced.

 

