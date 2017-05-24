Radish and Burrata Salad: The Perfect Early-Summer Starter Recipe
Publican Anker’s chef de cuisine shows us how to make this refreshing dish.
“Texture and heat—that’s what I like about radishes,” says A.J. Walker, chef de cuisine of Publican Anker in Wicker Park. In this salad, the root vegetable’s crunch and peppery bite contrast brightly with clouds of creamy Burrata and slivers of cool cucumber. Accented with watercress and pistachios, the dish is a flawless early-summer starter.
A.J. Walker’s Radish and Burrata Salad
Serves:2
Total Time:20 minutes
|3 oz.
|English cucumber, thinly sliced
|3
|Radishes, thinly sliced
|Handful of watercress
|Juice of ½ lemon
|1 tsp. plus 2 Tbsp.
|Extra virgin olive oil
|Salt and pepper to taste
|3
|Cloves black garlic (available at Whole Foods), mashed
|⅛ tsp.
|Sugar
|2 Tbsp.
|Balsamic vinegar
|8 oz.
|Burrata
|2 Tbsp.
|Chopped pistachios
1. Toss cucumber, radishes, and watercress in a medium bowl with lemon juice and 1 tsp. olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together garlic, sugar, vinegar, and remaining olive oil.
3. Tear Burrata into chunks and arrange on a plate. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with the vinaigrette.
4. Heap the radish mixture over the Burrata, garnish with pistachios, and add another dash of pepper. Serve immediately.
