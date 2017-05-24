Edit Module
Radish and Burrata Salad: The Perfect Early-Summer Starter Recipe

Publican Anker’s chef de cuisine shows us how to make this refreshing dish.

By Maggie Hennessy

Published today at 10:42 a.m.

Photo: Jeff Marini

“Texture and heat—that’s what I like about radishes,” says A.J. Walker, chef de cuisine of Publican Anker in Wicker Park. In this salad, the root vegetable’s crunch and peppery bite contrast brightly with clouds of creamy Burrata and slivers of cool cucumber. Accented with watercress and pistachios, the dish is a flawless early-summer starter.

A.J. Walker’s Radish and Burrata Salad

Serves:2
Total Time:20 minutes

3 oz. English cucumber, thinly sliced
3 Radishes, thinly sliced
  Handful of watercress
  Juice of ½ lemon
1 tsp. plus 2 Tbsp. Extra virgin olive oil
  Salt and pepper to taste
3 Cloves black garlic (available at Whole Foods), mashed
⅛ tsp. Sugar
2 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar
8 oz. Burrata
2 Tbsp. Chopped pistachios

1. Toss cucumber, radishes, and watercress in a medium bowl with lemon juice and 1 tsp. olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together garlic, sugar, vinegar, and remaining olive oil.

3. Tear Burrata into chunks and arrange on a plate. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

4. Heap the radish mixture over the Burrata, garnish with pistachios, and add another dash of pepper. Serve immediately.

