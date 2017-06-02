Edit Module
Four Pieces You Must See at Takashi Murakami’s Chicago Debut

The Japanese pop painter premieres his new retrospective at the MCA this month.

Text by Jason Foumberg

Published today at 11:18 a.m.

Few artists today are as ubiquitous as Tokyo’s Takashi Murakami. The 55-year-old painter and sculptor has worked with Kanye West (on the rapper’s Graduation cover) and Louis Vuitton, and his prints are now more popular in dorm rooms than Van Gogh’s. A new retrospective, The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg, opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago on June 6, showcases the breadth of the artist’s work. Here, chief curator Michael Darling highlights four pieces not to miss.

Kōrin: The Golden River (2015)

After Murakami ended a 13-year partnership with Louis Vuitton in 2015, he ditched pop art in favor of acrylic paintings that explore a simpler style and sense of spirituality. “This is a new chapter for Murakami, marked by a seriousness not seen before,” says Darling.   Photo: Andrea Rossetti, courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/Tokyo

Flower Ball 2 (2002)

A reimagining of the traditional Japanese craft of flower arranging, this bold, graphic painting has become one of his most popular, with the design featured on everything from soccerballs to dinner plates. “It completely fills your eyeball when you look at this,” says Darling.   Photo: Norihiro Ueno, Courtesy of Galerie Perrotin, © 2002 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd.

Tan Tan Bo Puking (2002)

A recurring nightmarish Mickey Mouse–cum–Godzilla character, Mr. Dob serves as Murakami’s homage to Japanese anime comics. Darling calls it a “spectacle of technical precision and cinematic bombast.”   Photo: Adam Reich, Courtesy of Galerie Perrotin, © 2002 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd.
Super Nova (1999)

On the surface, Murakami’s 34-foot-wide painting seems to depict an army of psychedelic mushrooms, but really the artist is “grappling with Japanese history,” says Darling, noting the significance of mushrooms in both Japan’s traditional folklore and the legacy of World War II.   Photo: Jeffrey Wells Photography, Aurora, Colorado, Collection of Vicki and Kent Logan, fractional and promised gift to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, © 1999 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd.

