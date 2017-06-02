Four Pieces You Must See at Takashi Murakami’s Chicago Debut

Few artists today are as ubiquitous as Tokyo’s Takashi Murakami. The 55-year-old painter and sculptor has worked with Kanye West (on the rapper’s Graduation cover) and Louis Vuitton, and his prints are now more popular in dorm rooms than Van Gogh’s. A new retrospective, The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg, opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago on June 6, showcases the breadth of the artist’s work. Here, chief curator Michael Darling highlights four pieces not to miss.