These Local Buildings Have Artists-in-Residence as Perks Keep your dog runs and your business centers—these buildings feature live-in creative stars

How does a residential building stand out in the crowded downtown market? For Chicago-based Magellan Property Management, which operates four apartment buildings in the city, the answer is to get inventive with amenities. It launched an artist-in-residence program, inviting up-and-coming creatives to live for free in a building for at least a year. (Monthly rents typically run $1,700 to upward of $6,000.) In exchange, they share their talents with neighbors. A rundown of the current slate:

Photo: Magellan Development Group

Tyler Houston

Chef

Building:The Gallery on Wells

Residency:April 2018 to April 2019

The sous chef at Pacific Standard Time, a California-style restaurant in River North that opened in late April, hosts monthly cooking demos (on the docket is one on how seasonal fruit can be used in everything from a meat marinade to a cocktail) and welcomes residents for free tastings at the restaurant.

Photos: Magellan Development Group

Musician

Building:Exhibit on Superior

Residency:May 2017 to May 2019

The recent Columbia College grad was the first fellowship recipient after Exhibit on Superior residents voted for him, American Idol–style. He’s since been belting out acoustic pop covers and original songs in the lobby and offering gratis guitar lessons.

Photos: Magellan Development Group

Muralist and graffiti artist

Building:The Gallery on Wells

Residency:February 2018 to February 2019

Ramirez, a.k.a. Asend One, has received commissions from Nike, Pandora, and Verizon. For the apartment building, he has put up a punchy abstract mural in the workout center and hosted pastel and charcoal drawing classes.

Photos: (Scales) Benjamin Weatherston; (Aqua) Steve Hall

Musician

Building:Aqua

Residency:September 2017 to September 2018

If legendary blues artist B.B. King is your uncle, you better hope you were blessed with those genes. Scales was—and Aqua residents can catch him performing in the lobby or around the neighborhood at the Radisson Blu and the Drunken Bean.

This article appears in the June 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







