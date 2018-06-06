Beverly
In this urban anomaly, you’ll find a meadery, Frank Lloyd Wright prefabs, and the highest natural point in Chicago.
Let’s just get this out of the way: Yes, Beverly feels very Irish-centric. Its 3.2 square miles are packed with Celtic bars, but there’s more here than pints of Guinness and authentic brogues. Thanks to some progressive planning in tthe 1970s that encouraged real estate agents to sell houses to African Americans, the once virtually all-white South Side neighborhood is now one of the most integrated in the city. Even Beverly’s architecture is an eclectic mix of classic brick bungalows and sprawling manors by some of Chicago’s biggest starchitects, including Frank Lloyd Wright and George Washington Maher. Another standout feature: It actually has—swear to God—hills on the east side.
1. Beverly Arts Center
Indulge your inner Renaissance person with classes in stop-motion animation, improv, or ballet before taking in a concert by the likes of alt-country singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks.
2. Beverly Unitarian Church
The Commission on Chicago Landmarks deemed this imposing edifice—built in 1887 to resemble an Irish country estate—the city’s only castle. Also, it’s haunted.
3. Dan Ryan Woods
The barbecue smoke gets thick at this beloved 257-acre park, which, based on the number of permits issued, is one of the most popular picnic spots in city limits. It’s also got the best sledding hill in Chicago.
4. H. Howard Hyde House
Only 15 of these American System-Built Homes—Frank Lloyd Wright’s take on affordable housing—still exist in the United States. Two of them, including this one, are in Beverly.
5. Ridge Historical Society
History buffs can spend hours in this beautiful Tudor mansion on a hill (open by appointment only, 773-881-1675), learning about the glaciers that shaped the area or checking out an original aviator’s uniform from World War I.
6. Bookie’s
The shop has been a mainstay for almost 30 years with its well-curated selection of books and toys, as well as readings by big-name authors, such as former Chicago staffer Jonathan Eig.
7. Capsule
Find super-stylish wearables at this minimalist boutique that features ethically made clothes and artisan jewelry from coveted brands like Blank NYC and Machete.
8. The Quilter’s Trunk
Hardcore sewing enthusiasts literally come by the busload to this needlework mecca, which stocks 2,000 bolts of fabric and 3,000 spools of thread.
9. Root Consignment Company
Satisfy your itch for quirk with everything from funky ’70s furniture and used Levi’s to Prada shoes.
10. Cork & Kerry
This Beverly institution is not just the most authentically decorated Irish bar around—it also boasts a large, leafy beer garden.
11. Horse Thief Hollow
Here’s a good night at this comfy brewery: a plate of home-smoked barbecue, a bowl of spicy gumbo, and a pint of Bière de Voleurs, which took second at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival.
12. Open Outcry Brewing Co.
This microbrewery and pizzeria is barely a year old, but the handcrafted brews and wood-fired pizzas are already a neighborhood favorite. Tip: Order the juicy, dry-hopped Open Interest IPA.
13. Original Rainbow Cone
It isn’t truly summer until the line snakes around the block for the classic towering five-scoop cone. For the record, the flavors are chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla ice cream with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet.
14. Top Notch Beefburgers
Old dudes in the back drinking coffee, Bob Ross–caliber paintings on the wall, and—best of all—hand-packed burgers (with fresh meat, natch) and beef-tallow fries.
15. Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery
Mead loses its Renaissance Faire nerdiness at this highbrow tasting room, where you can sample wines made from local honey, go on a tour, or take a class.
June 23:Redecorate your living room—or yourself—with goods from the Ridge Park Art Fair & Festival, which brings together dozens of local painters, photographers, and jewelry makers.
July 7:The 10-gallon hats, along with beer, barbecue, and music (guess which genre), will be plentiful at Country on Western, the yearly hoedown thrown by Barney Callaghan’s Pub.
July 20:Bicycles and beer? These are a few of our favorite things, and you’ll find both at the Bikes & Brews cycle race.
July 21:Help the Beverly Area Arts Alliance and Horse Thief Hollow celebrate their fifth birthday at Summer Swelter, featuring artists, dancing, and—of course—the gastropub’s Southern-influenced beer and food.
The ridge that cuts along Longwood Drive is the highest elevation in Chicago, reaching 670 feet above sea level.
If You Want to Live Here
|Population
|Median houshold income
|Median sale price (house)
|20,100
(57% white, 35% black, 6% Hispanic)
|$92,800
|$332,300
Listing of the month
9126 S. Winchester Ave.
Asking price:$599,000
Specs:2,589 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
It’s got two fireplaces, a coach house above the garage, and Tiffany glass everywhere. The mind boggles at how much this stunner would cost in, say, Lincoln Park.
