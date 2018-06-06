See

1. Beverly Arts Center

Indulge your inner Renaissance person with classes in stop-motion animation, improv, or ballet before taking in a concert by the likes of alt-country singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks.

2. Beverly Unitarian Church

The Commission on Chicago Landmarks deemed this imposing edifice—built in 1887 to resemble an Irish country estate—the city’s only castle. Also, it’s haunted.

3. Dan Ryan Woods

The barbecue smoke gets thick at this beloved 257-acre park, which, based on the number of permits issued, is one of the most popular picnic spots in city limits. It’s also got the best sledding hill in Chicago.

4. H. Howard Hyde House

Only 15 of these American System-Built Homes—Frank Lloyd Wright’s take on affordable housing—still exist in the United States. Two of them, including this one, are in Beverly.

5. Ridge Historical Society

History buffs can spend hours in this beautiful Tudor mansion on a hill (open by appointment only, 773-881-1675), learning about the glaciers that shaped the area or checking out an original aviator’s uniform from World War I.

Shop

6. Bookie’s

The shop has been a mainstay for almost 30 years with its well-curated selection of books and toys, as well as readings by big-name authors, such as former Chicago staffer Jonathan Eig.

7. Capsule

Find super-stylish wearables at this minimalist boutique that features ethically made clothes and artisan jewelry from coveted brands like Blank NYC and Machete.

8. The Quilter’s Trunk

Hardcore sewing enthusiasts literally come by the busload to this needlework mecca, which stocks 2,000 bolts of fabric and 3,000 spools of thread.

9. Root Consignment Company

Satisfy your itch for quirk with everything from funky ’70s furniture and used Levi’s to Prada shoes.

Eat & Drink

10. Cork & Kerry

This Beverly institution is not just the most authentically decorated Irish bar around—it also boasts a large, leafy beer garden.

11. Horse Thief Hollow

Here’s a good night at this comfy brewery: a plate of home-smoked barbecue, a bowl of spicy gumbo, and a pint of Bière de Voleurs, which took second at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival.

12. Open Outcry Brewing Co.

This microbrewery and pizzeria is barely a year old, but the handcrafted brews and wood-fired pizzas are already a neighborhood favorite. Tip: Order the juicy, dry-hopped Open Interest IPA.

13. Original Rainbow Cone

It isn’t truly summer until the line snakes around the block for the classic towering five-scoop cone. For the record, the flavors are chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla ice cream with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet.

14. Top Notch Beefburgers

Old dudes in the back drinking coffee, Bob Ross–caliber paintings on the wall, and—best of all—hand-packed burgers (with fresh meat, natch) and beef-tallow fries.

15. Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery

Mead loses its Renaissance Faire nerdiness at this highbrow tasting room, where you can sample wines made from local honey, go on a tour, or take a class.

This Summer

June 23:Redecorate your living room—or yourself—with goods from the Ridge Park Art Fair & Festival, which brings together dozens of local painters, photographers, and jewelry makers.

July 7:The 10-gallon hats, along with beer, barbecue, and music (guess which genre), will be plentiful at Country on Western, the yearly hoedown thrown by Barney Callaghan’s Pub.

July 20:Bicycles and beer? These are a few of our favorite things, and you’ll find both at the Bikes & Brews cycle race.

July 21:Help the Beverly Area Arts Alliance and Horse Thief Hollow celebrate their fifth birthday at Summer Swelter, featuring artists, dancing, and—of course—the gastropub’s Southern-influenced beer and food.

Did You Know?

The ridge that cuts along Longwood Drive is the highest elevation in Chicago, reaching 670 feet above sea level.