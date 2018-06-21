Get a Memorable Meaty Sandwich at Butcher & Larder Grill
This Bucktown spot is a must-visit for carnivores.
A sandwich is easy to come by in the Loop, where speedy handheld lunches are in high demand. But a really memorable sandwich? That’s a tall order. At least it was before Butcher & Larder Grill, an offshoot of Rob Levitt’s beloved Bucktown meat purveyor, set up shop inside the sleek new food hall Forum 55. The menu is, not surprisingly, meat-forward: hefty slices of applewood-smoked bacon paired with a bacon fat and charred tomato mayonnaise in a BLT ($8), a snappy housemade hot dog charred to a delectable crisp ($5), a juicy and hefty hamburger ($8.50). Not meaty enough for you? Most every sandwich can be ordered with an extra serving of animal protein for $3 more. Plus, the sandwiches come out quick—giving you all that much more time to walk off your lunch.
55 E. Monroe St.
