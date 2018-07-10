Event Producer Gabrielle Martinez Shares Her Favorite Things
This design junkie and self-confessed shoe addict talks about her most reliable meal, prized piece of art, and more.
The cofounder of the marketing and production firm AgencyEA has become one of Chicago’s most sought-after branding specialists, the creator of high-profile shindigs for clients such as Google, Boeing, and Michelle Obama. Even so, she makes sure to carve out time to shop, do yoga, or grab a cocktail. Here, the Ravenswood resident, 47, reveals her favorite things.
Most reliable meal
Tanoshii in Andersonville. Mike Ham does this “chef’s choice,” where he creates a special sushi roll just for you.
Cocktail spot
Upstairs at Le Colonial [pictured]. It has a very strong ambiance.
“Me time” tradition
Hot yoga classes at Om on the Range. It’s my Zen place, even though it’s challenging.
Summer staple
Embroidered Alice + Olivia shorts. They’re reminiscent of the artisan handiwork and beloved mariachi outfits of my family’s native Mexico.
Go-to gift shop
Jayson Home. I’m obsessed. I love that they combine retail with an in-house florist.
Secret Chicago gem
Great Lakes Yard on West Lake Street. Owner Meegan Czop goes in when buildings are demolished and salvages items. I purchased charred wood from a motorcycle club that had caught fire and used it to make a collage.
Prized piece of art
A photo of the Uptown Theater in its current state.
On my wish list
The turquoise pleated tech-jersey midiskirt by Valentino and local label Hero/Black’s knit muscle dress.
Statement accessory
Fashion designer Melody Ehsani has these badass gold rings that say “Resist” and “Unity.” They make me feel better after my MSNBC binges.
