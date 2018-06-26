Extremely ‘70s Artifacts from Johnson Publishing’s Heyday A new exhibit at the Stony Island Arts Bank toasts the Ebony and Jet founder’s pizzazz.

Above: John H. Johnson, founder of Ebony and Jet magazines, used to have his hair cut in this custom-designed chair in his office, which took up the entire top floor of the high-rise he built at 820 South Michigan. Photo: Colin Beckett

Johnson Publishing Company’s headquarters were the first in downtown Chicago to be built, designed, and owned by a black man. Each of the 11 floors showcased African American art and artifacts and framed covers of the company’s Ebony and Jet magazines. The opulent offices were distinctly ’70s: ostrich-skin wallpaper, leather-lined wastebaskets, color-coded file cabinets.

Linda Johnson Rice gifted Theaster Gates and his Rebuild Foundation items from the building after the company moved out in 2012. Some of those will be on display in an exhibit that opens June 28 at the Stony Island Arts Bank. “We give credit to Zappos and Google for their campuses, but nobody does this anymore,” says Devin Mays, an artist who worked on the project. “Everything in the building was so obsessively considered.”