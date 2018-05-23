In the summer, Chicago’s beaches and waterfront parks become the city’s melting pot, its great leveler, a 26-mile-long stage for thousands of intimate vignettes. Over a single weekend, photographer Lenny Gilmore immortalized 15 of them.
5200 north
This is literally the first picture I took, a scene I came upon within minutes of heading out with my camera and flash. It was a hot, radiant day, the kind you get only three or four of over all the summer weekends, and people were just so happy. When I asked the mom if I could take her picture, she said yes without hesitating, as if she’d been expecting me. I love pictures like this, where there are multiple things going on at once: the baby getting bounced around, the girls playing catch, the boy gazing at some unseen thing, maybe thinking about running off to the beach, which is just over the grassy rise.
