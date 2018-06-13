Frame Your Face in These Stylish Microlenses Smaller is better for eyewear this summer, and Creatures of the Wind, Louis Vuitton, Illesteva, and others are delivering.

Photo: Colleen Durkin

1. Creatures of the Wind for State Optical Co. acetate sunglasses, $450, stateopticalco.com

2. Acetate and metal sunglasses, $735, Louis Vuitton, us.louisvuitton.com

3. Illesteva acetate and stainless steel sunglasses, $190, net-a-porter.com

4. Elizabeth and James acetate sunglasses, $185, net-a-porter.com

5. Metal sunglasses, $450, Salvatore Ferragamo, 645 N. Michigan Ave.

6. Plastic and metal sunglasses, $620, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Acetate sunglasses, $240 for similar, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

This article appears in the June 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

