Frame Your Face in These Stylish Microlenses

Smaller is better for eyewear this summer, and Creatures of the Wind, Louis Vuitton, Illesteva, and others are delivering.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 11:30 a.m.

1. Creatures of the Wind for State Optical Co. acetate sunglasses, $450, stateopticalco.com

2. Acetate and metal sunglasses, $735, Louis Vuitton, us.louisvuitton.com

3. Illesteva acetate and stainless steel sunglasses, $190, net-a-porter.com

4. Elizabeth and James acetate sunglasses, $185, net-a-porter.com

5. Metal sunglasses, $450, Salvatore Ferragamo, 645 N. Michigan Ave.

6. Plastic and metal sunglasses, $620, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Acetate sunglasses, $240 for similar, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

