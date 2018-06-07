Six Absolutely Monstrous Cookies in Chicago The best shareable sweets the city has to offer

Photo: Jeff Marini

1. Rice Krispies chocolate chip cookie at Summer House Santa Monica

A mammoth chocolate chip wonder topped with cubes of brown butter Rice Krispies Treats—an unlikely triumph of textural contrast. $4, 1954 N. Halsted St.

2. Reese’s and marshmallow peanut butter cookie at Big Fat Cookie

Six ounces of pure, uncut sugary goodness, filled with marshmallow fluff and literally crowned with a full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. $5, multiple locations; eatmebigfatcookie.com

3. Iced sugar cookie at Sweet Mandy B’s

Pastel frosting and rainbow sprinkles may make you write this one off as kid stuff, but the bakery’s exemplary buttercream is plenty grown-up—lush and never tooth-achingly sweet. $3.25 for a four-inch version, 1208 W. Webster Ave.

4. The World’s Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie at Tempesta Market

Crinkly-crisp edges, a tender center, a ton of chocolate chips: This delight may actually live up to its name. $3, 1372 W. Grand Ave.

5. Mexican hot chocolate cookie at Warm Belly Bakery

A soft chocolate hockey puck nearly two inches thick is laced with cinnamon and cayenne. Be advised: It will not fit in your glass of milk. $3, 1148 W. Monroe St.

6. Nutella cookie at Bake

Whorls of chocolate-hazelnut spread mixed into the dough give this golden brown confection a decidedly trippy look—and leave gooey deposits buried like hidden treasure throughout. $2.65, 2246 W. North Ave.

This article appears in the June 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

