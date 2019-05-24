But Make It a Bar!

From Day to Night
It’s a bakery! No, wait, it’s a bar! Hey, we’re not into labels, and neither are these five must-try spots that change their identities when the sun goes down.
Lost Larson
Bakery ➡ Wine Bar
Andersonville’s most promising new patisserie has moved beyond impeccable croissants. Sommelier Laura Sundh has assembled a tight list of natural and biodynamic wines for Lost Larson’s nighttime alter ego, which features open-faced pickled herring toast and other Nordic-inspired treats. 5318 N. Clark St., Andersonville
Larry’s
Apartment Lobby ➡ Lounge
It’s little more than a well-appointed apartment building lobby (and seating area for the adjacent coffeehouse Heritage Outpost) by day, but after dark, bartenders appear behind the oak-walled minibar, and patrons clutching bourbon-and-apple-brandy beverages spill out onto the atrium’s leather sofas and velvet armchairs. 1020 W. Lawrence Ave., Uptown
Cafe Mustache
Coffee Shop ➡ Concert Venue
Its mismatched chairs, brimming cups of Bridgeport Coffee Company medium roast, and pleasantly worn interior make this spot an ideal docking station for Logan Square’s army of freelancers during office hours. But at 6 p.m., the tables clear, the laptops snap shut, and the liquor starts flowing. Just add an up-and-coming indie band and it’s a fully realized dive. 2313 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square
Ca Phe Da
Café ➡ Cocktail Spot
The strongest drink available before lunchtime here is an (admittedly very potent) iced coffee with condensed milk to pair with a plate of Thai Dang’s extra-juicy chicken wings. The evening hours, though, see a neighborhood crowd flowing in, eschew-ing java for mixed drinks (like a bracing blend of tequila, Thai chile, and mango) and meat-packed banh mi. 1800½ S. Carpenter St., Pilsen
Slightly Toasted
Toast Joint ➡ Whiskey Den
This establishment’s name is a clue to its dual identity: a sliced-bread artisan (the spot’s requisite avocado toast is also topped with tomatoes and sour cream) that transforms into a booze emporium once happy hour rolls around. The half-off Whiskey Wednesday deal is popular with commuters wanting to get, well, you know, before heading across the street to Ogilvie station. 22 N. Clinton St., Loop
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.