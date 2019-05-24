But Make It a Bar!

From Day to Night It’s a bakery! No, wait, it’s a bar! Hey, we’re not into labels, and neither are these five must-try spots that change their identities when the sun goes down.

Photo: (top) Jeff Marini; While the sun’s up, Cafe Mustache is a classic coffee shop, but come evening, it morphs into a divey music venue.

Lost Larson

Bakery ➡ Wine Bar

Andersonville’s most promising new patisserie has moved beyond impeccable croissants. Sommelier Laura Sundh has assembled a tight list of natural and biodynamic wines for Lost Larson’s nighttime alter ego, which features open-faced pickled herring toast and other Nordic-inspired treats. 5318 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Larry’s

Apartment Lobby ➡ Lounge

It’s little more than a well-appointed apartment building lobby (and seating area for the adjacent coffeehouse Heritage Outpost) by day, but after dark, bartenders appear behind the oak-walled minibar, and patrons clutching bourbon-and-apple-brandy beverages spill out onto the atrium’s leather sofas and velvet armchairs. 1020 W. Lawrence Ave., Uptown

Cafe Mustache

Coffee Shop ➡ Concert Venue

Its mismatched chairs, brimming cups of Bridgeport Coffee Company medium roast, and pleasantly worn interior make this spot an ideal docking station for Logan Square’s army of freelancers during office hours. But at 6 p.m., the tables clear, the laptops snap shut, and the liquor starts flowing. Just add an up-and-coming indie band and it’s a fully realized dive. 2313 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square

Left to right: almond croissant, latte, cinnamon roll, burrata, Guillot-Broux rosé, and Swedish meatballs at Lost Larson. Photos:Jeff Marini

Ca Phe Da

Café ➡ Cocktail Spot

The strongest drink available before lunchtime here is an (admittedly very potent) iced coffee with condensed milk to pair with a plate of Thai Dang’s extra-juicy chicken wings. The evening hours, though, see a neighborhood crowd flowing in, eschew-ing java for mixed drinks (like a bracing blend of tequila, Thai chile, and mango) and meat-packed banh mi. 1800½ S. Carpenter St., Pilsen

Slightly Toasted

Toast Joint ➡ Whiskey Den

This establishment’s name is a clue to its dual identity: a sliced-bread artisan (the spot’s requisite avocado toast is also topped with tomatoes and sour cream) that transforms into a booze emporium once happy hour rolls around. The half-off Whiskey Wednesday deal is popular with commuters wanting to get, well, you know, before heading across the street to Ogilvie station. 22 N. Clinton St., Loop