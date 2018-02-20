It’s hard for city kids to get lost these days, to find a hidden place where they can become who they are meant to be, test their courage on their own. But it’s not impossible.

One day a few years back, I took my 5-year-old son for a walk by the river. Alongside the narrow, dense span of woods south of the WMS Boathouse at Clark Park in Roscoe Village, we discovered a dirt bike track hidden behind a stand of tall trees. It was like we had stepped into some kind of 1980s childhood fantasy: The track—maintained by the Chicago Area Mountain Bikers, I later learned—had fearsome jumps and hairpin turns. Several teenagers were hurtling themselves over the course, doing impressive aerials. My son gazed at them in wonder. Walking farther, we found a second, smaller course, which had shorter jumps and a less steep ramp. My son looked up at me and said, “I want to do it.”

He’d barely taken off his training wheels, much less gone off-road, but the next day we went back to Clark Park. Part of me was proud, part of me was pretty sure he was going to break his neck as I helped him up the ramp and watched as he came speeding down and made it through the first turn, then up and over a small jump, before wiping out. When he got up, he was covered in dirt, and he was grinning.

This article appears in the March 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

