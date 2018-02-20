Closet of Dreams

In the basement of the Chicago History Museum, out of sight of the throngs of visitors upstairs, resides a shoe collection that any woman worth her Louboutins would kill for. From silk slippers worn by the Gilded Age’s 1 percent to modest boots for Industrial Revolution laborers, the trove spans four centuries. (The Nike Air Jordans from MJ’s “The Shot” against the Cavs in the 1989 playoffs are kept in a refrigerated room to preserve the plastic.)
A private tour is just a phone call away.
