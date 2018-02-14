These Beauty Products Are Coming Up Roses
Prep for the winter thaw with these blush-tinted items.
1. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
$124, Macy’s
2. Evelyn Rose Ultra-Moisturising Hand Therapy
$24, Crabtree & Evelyn
3. Origins RitualiTea Feeling Rosy Comforting Powder Face Mask
$36, sephora.com
4. Jo Malone Red Roses Soap
$22, Neiman Marcus
5. Tatcha Twilight Cherry Blossom Silk Lipstick
$55, tatcha.com
6. Elizabeth Arden Sheer Kiss Lip Oil in Heavenly Rose
$20, Ulta
7. Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Hand Cream
$15, Bluemercury
8. Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady
$370, Barneys New York
9. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur Musc Eau de Parfum
$124, Macy’s
10. Amazing Cosmetics Illuminate Primer Highlighter in Rose
$35, ulta.com
11. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Rose Twist Layering Oil
$69, Sephora
12. Rose Lollipop Lip Balm
$11, Lush
13. Essie Nail Polish in Perfect Mate
$9, essie.com
14. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kidman’s Kiss
$34, Nordstrom
15. Milani Rose Powder Blush in Romantic Rose
$6, Target
16. Clarins Multi-Blush Cream Blush in Rose
$30, Bluemercury
17. Indie Lee Rosehip Cleanser
$32, Credo
18. Grown Alchemist Persian Rose & Argan Extract Intensive Hand Cream
$27, Gather Home + Lifestyle
19. Nest Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum
$72, Sephora
20. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Cali Rose
$29, Nordstrom
Share
Advertisement
Our Favorite Apothecary-Style Grooming Products
3 months ago
Freshen Up with These Citrus Beauty Products
8 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.