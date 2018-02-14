Edit Module
These Beauty Products Are Coming Up Roses

Prep for the winter thaw with these blush-tinted items.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 10:25 a.m.

Photo: Colleen Durkin

1. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

$124, Macy’s

2. Evelyn Rose Ultra-Moisturising Hand Therapy

$24, Crabtree & Evelyn

3. Origins RitualiTea Feeling Rosy Comforting Powder Face Mask

$36, sephora.com

4. Jo Malone Red Roses Soap

$22, Neiman Marcus

5. Tatcha Twilight Cherry Blossom Silk Lipstick

$55, tatcha.com

6. Elizabeth Arden Sheer Kiss Lip Oil in Heavenly Rose

$20, Ulta

7. Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Hand Cream

$15, Bluemercury

8. Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady

$370, Barneys New York

9. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur Musc Eau de Parfum

$124, Macy’s

10. Amazing Cosmetics Illuminate Primer Highlighter in Rose

$35, ulta.com

11. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Rose Twist Layering Oil

$69, Sephora

12. Rose Lollipop Lip Balm

$11, Lush

13. Essie Nail Polish in Perfect Mate

$9, essie.com

14. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kidman’s Kiss

$34, Nordstrom

15. Milani Rose Powder Blush in Romantic Rose

$6, Target

16. Clarins Multi-Blush Cream Blush in Rose

$30, Bluemercury

17. Indie Lee Rosehip Cleanser

$32, Credo

18. Grown Alchemist Persian Rose & Argan Extract Intensive Hand Cream

$27, Gather Home + Lifestyle

19. Nest Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum

$72, Sephora

20. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Cali Rose

$29, Nordstrom

