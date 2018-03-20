Get Your Soondubu Jjigae Fix at So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ
The small national chain now has three local outlets in Chicago—and at all of them, this Korean stew is their specialty.
Many Korean restaurants offer just one version of soondubu jjigae, the spitting-hot tofu stew served sizzling in a stone bowl. But at SGD Tofu & BBQ (a small national chain with three local outlets, including one in the West Loop’s brand-new H Mart), it’s the specialty ($11 at dinner), so you can immerse yourself in the stew’s warming charms. First, choose among a dozen or so add-ins: Clams, dumplings, and beef are popular. You can get ramen or knife-cut noodles, too. Then select the spice level: from mild to hot on a scale of one to five (five is very hot). Finally, the pièce de résistance: Your soondubu jjigae comes with a fresh egg, which, when cracked into the bubbling, chili-spiced Krakatoa of curd, coddles before your eyes.
Multiple area locations, see sgddubu.com
