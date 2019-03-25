Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Lili-Anne Brown Chose Northwestern Theater to Avoid Homework

And other tidbits from the director, who opens Lottery Day at the Goodman on March 29.

By Kris Vire

Published today at 1:22 p.m.

Photo: Joe Mazza

In the mid-2000s, when the Pill Hill native decided to become a director, she had already spent a decade in theater, working as an actress by night and a talent agent by day. But the career change meant starting over again — namely, at Timber Lake Playhouse in tiny Mount Carroll, Illinois — before becoming artistic director of the well-regarded Bailiwick Chicago in 2012. Brown makes her Goodman Theatre directing debut with Lottery Day, opening March 29, the final installment of Ike Holter’s seven-play Rightlynd cycle.

On finding her calling

“I chose the theater program at Northwestern because I didn’t want to have homework. But it changed my life. I showed up and everybody was weird like me and I didn’t know that existed. Every year my parents were like, ‘So what are you really going to major in?’ ”

On the sacrifices she’s made

“I had to forgo getting paid. I literally made zero dollars for four years while running Bailiwick so people could see my work.”

On finally making it as a director

“It’s that funny adage of ‘It takes 20 years to become an overnight success.’ I’ve been an actor way more than I’ve been a director. But I could not get put on as a director to save my life. Now a lot of the younger people I work with don’t know I was ever an actor.”

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module