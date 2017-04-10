Take a Tour Inside the Priciest Listing in Bucktown This revamped modern masterpiece includes an enormous wine cellar and a spa-like master bath.

Drop $3.1 million on a double-lot, 7,000-square-foot home in Bucktown, then spend $600,000 more on top-of-the-line upgrades (thanks in part to Dolan Design Group), and what do you get? One heck of a dream house.

That’s how the story goes for 1622 North Wolcott Avenue, a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom dazzler that last sold in 2013 and is back on the market for $4.2 million—the most expensive listing in the hot hood.

Bonus: Whoever snaps it up gets to be neighbors with former White Sox manager (and noted motor mouth) Ozzie Guillen. Here, a peek inside the sleek digs.

Curb appeal

Local vegetation just wouldn’t do, so trees and bushes—European hornbeam, Royal Purple smoke bush, Regent serviceberries, and more—were imported to complement the home’s warm, smoky palette and geometric architecture.

Tricked out with tech

Comfy on the couch? No, don’t get up. Adjust the temp from where you sit with the Nest phone app, and change the tunes streaming from the built-in Sonos and Sonance speakers or draw the custom drapes to blackout level with the push of a remote button. As smart homes go, consider this one Ivy League.

Vintage collection

The 10-by-10-foot wine cellar, which holds up to 1,500 bottles, rivals one you’d find in a swanky downtown restaurant. The build-out features temperature control, detailed cedar woodwork, and an island to showcase what’ll be uncorked next.

Mix it up

More in the mood for a cocktail? The rustic-chic reclaimed-wood wet bar—conveniently located in the loungy media room—has a concrete countertop and plenty of shelf space against the antique mirror backsplash.

Home gym 2.0

New wall-to-wall rubber flooring ensures that equipment and weights won’t damage the floor in the mirror-walled exercise room. Your joints will thank you, too.

Zen time

Retreat to an airy master bathroom that, at 286 square feet, is bigger than many bedrooms. The radiant-heat honed marble floor, elegant basin tub, and walk-in shower put most spas to shame.

