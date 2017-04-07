Edit Module
Jobs in Chicago’s Tech Boom: Perception vs. Reality

Our city was recently named the top emerging tech hub by the IT staffing firm Modis, so we scoured job boards to see what kind of talent is being lured.

By Justin Shady

Published yesterday at 12:02 p.m.

Photo: Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune

VP of People

10th Magnitude

What it sounds like:Being ringleader of pizza-party Wednesdays and in-office massage initiatives to boost morale.

What it is:Dude, you’re in HR: Think performance reviews, onboarding paperwork, and maybe the occasional sexual harassment video.

Part-Time Customer Hero

SpotHero

What it sounds like:Zipping around like Superman to find secret spots for drivers when Loop parking seems impossible.

What it is:Gritting your teeth while pissed-off customers use you as a verbal punching bag.

Geek Squad Double Agent: Covert Computer Repair

Best Buy

What it sounds like:Fixing home gadgets (wink) while slipping hidden mics and cameras into them. You know, for Obama’s shadow government.

What it is:Fixing Grandma’s computer after one too many emails from that Nigerian prince.

