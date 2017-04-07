Jobs in Chicago’s Tech Boom: Perception vs. Reality
Our city was recently named the top emerging tech hub by the IT staffing firm Modis, so we scoured job boards to see what kind of talent is being lured.
VP of People
10th Magnitude
What it sounds like:Being ringleader of pizza-party Wednesdays and in-office massage initiatives to boost morale.
What it is:Dude, you’re in HR: Think performance reviews, onboarding paperwork, and maybe the occasional sexual harassment video.
Part-Time Customer Hero
SpotHero
What it sounds like:Zipping around like Superman to find secret spots for drivers when Loop parking seems impossible.
What it is:Gritting your teeth while pissed-off customers use you as a verbal punching bag.
Geek Squad Double Agent: Covert Computer Repair
Best Buy
What it sounds like:Fixing home gadgets (wink) while slipping hidden mics and cameras into them. You know, for Obama’s shadow government.
What it is:Fixing Grandma’s computer after one too many emails from that Nigerian prince.
