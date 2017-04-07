Jobs in Chicago’s Tech Boom: Perception vs. Reality

VP of People

10th Magnitude

What it sounds like:Being ringleader of pizza-party Wednesdays and in-office massage initiatives to boost morale.

What it is:Dude, you’re in HR: Think performance reviews, onboarding paperwork, and maybe the occasional sexual harassment video.

Part-Time Customer Hero

SpotHero

What it sounds like:Zipping around like Superman to find secret spots for drivers when Loop parking seems impossible.

What it is:Gritting your teeth while pissed-off customers use you as a verbal punching bag.

Geek Squad Double Agent: Covert Computer Repair

Best Buy

What it sounds like:Fixing home gadgets (wink) while slipping hidden mics and cameras into them. You know, for Obama’s shadow government.

What it is:Fixing Grandma’s computer after one too many emails from that Nigerian prince.

This article appears in the May 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







