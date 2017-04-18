Our Springtime Brunch Faves for Every Mood Four stellar spots to add to your brunch rotation

Whether you want to booze it up, people-watch, taste something unique, or keep it healthy, these new(-ish) spots will keep you happy.

If you’ve got wanderlust The Gundis 2909 N. Clark St., Lake View Photos: Jeff Marini

The vibe:Culinary thrill seekers descending upon Chicago’s only Kurdish restaurant. No passport required.

What to eat:Take a friend and go to town on the breakfast for two ($37): You pick an egg dish (our preference: scrambled eggs with soujouk, a spiced dry sausage), and you’ll receive a platter accompanied by cheeses, three kinds of jams, olives, fries, and a whole lot more.

What to drink:The breakfast for two includes bottomless pours of sweet Kurdish black tea (à la carte, it’s $2.25).

If you’re thirsty Publican Anker 1576 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park

The vibe:Sedate Bucktown natives mingling with hung-over partyers in search of some hair of the dog.

What to eat:Carbs, the better to lay a sturdy base for a few drinks. Start with some sourdough and creamy pimiento cheese ($12), then tuck into ricotta toast topped with delicately smoked mackerel ($15), plus a fabulously flaky cinnamon roll ($5).

What to drink:Bloody it up—the Verde Maria ($10), with tomatillo andtequila, is a refreshing twist on the classic.

If you want to see and be seen Honey’s 1111 W. Lake St., West Loop

The vibe:With sunshine streaming in through a skylight, the white-walled dining room looks lovely. The well-heeled diners? Even lovelier.

What to eat:Think upgraded basics: oatmeal with apple saba, a cooked-down juice that’s got an acidic bite ($8), hash made with the Spanish blood sausage morcilla ($13), and a crackly fritter featuring a pine-bud glaze ($5).

What to drink:For once, a brunch sparkler that’s not an oversugared afterthought: the Crimes of Passion Bellini ($10), made with Cava, puréed passion fruit, and elderflower liqueur.

If you’re feeling virtuous True Food Kitchen 1 W. Erie St., River North

The vibe:As if the diners came from the gym and have dietary restrictions that the eager servers can’t wait to accommodate.

What to eat:The menu at this emporium earned approval from health food guru Andrew Weil, so you can talk yourself into thinking just about anything on it is healthy. As for what tastes best? Quinoa johnnycakes ($11), fluffy and just sweet enough.

What to drink:Why ruin your runner’s high with a cocktail? Wash your avocado toast down with a zingy tonic made from apples, carrots, and ginger ($4).

This article appears in the May 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







