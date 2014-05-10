Go

68 Things to Do in Chicago in May

Polish Constitution Day Parade Photo: Anthony Souffle/Chicago Tribune

Art Whistler’s Mother: An American Icon Returns to Chicago Loop It’s your last chance to catch one of the world’s most recognizable masterpieces, Whistler’s famed portrait of his mom, before it goes back to Paris. In person, the painting of the woman in black is downright staggering. Rendered life-size and in stoic relief, she remains a monumental symbol of the patience of motherhood. Details:Art Institute of Chicago. $14–$25. artic.edu

Art A New Look Wicker Park Monique Meloche Gallery’s semiregular showcase of figurative art is known as a breeding ground for hotshot artists. This year’s crop includes Sadie Barnette, Anna Bjerger, Jessica Campbell, Zoë Charlton, Chitra Ganesh, Jillian Mayer, and Caroline Wells Chandler. Details:Monique Meloche Gallery. Free. moniquemeloche.com

Art Jim Dine West Town The legendary pop artist came to prominence with bold paintings of giant hearts. Entering his mature artistic phase, Dine shifts to drippy, emotional, and intensely colorful abstract paintings in this inaugural show at Richard Gray’s converted warehouse gallery. Details:Richard Gray Gallery. Free. richardgraygallery.com

Art Klein/Olson Hyde Park Nestled behind the U. of C.’s leafy quad, the Renaissance Society has become an incubator for global contemporary art. In its last show of the season, Germany’s Astrid Klein and Chicago’s B. Ingrid Olson identify an intergenerational trend in moody conceptual portraiture and collages. Details:Renaissance Society. Free. renaissancesociety.org

Rock The xx Uptown Earlier this year, the English rockers released I See You, a bright, hopeful departure from their trademark dreariness. Brighter, too, are the band members’ personal lives: Frontman Jamie Smith has forged a solo career as a DJ, Romy Madley Croft got engaged to the British designer Hannah Marshall, and Oliver Sim sobered up. Expect a jubilant live show from a band transformed. Details:Aragon Ballroom. 6:30 p.m. Sold out; see resellers.

Art En Mas’: Carnival and Performance Art of the Caribbean Washington Park On the Caribbean islands, Carnival takes the form of a rambunctious street circus where revelers wear masks and costumes in a last gasp of hedonism before Lent. The curators of this exhibit reveal how art meets life in the Carnival parade, including Ebony Patterson’s adorned coffins and Cauleen Smith’s New Orleans–inspired jazz dirge. Details:DuSable Museum of African American History. $3–$10. dusablemuseum.org

Hip-Hop Desiigner Lake View The rare rapper who sounds better live than on a record, this mumbly Brooklyn native dominated the charts in 2016 with his debut single, “Panda.” He’s got a debut LP, The Life of Desiigner, slated for later this year, so consider this show a fleeting opportunity to see him in an intimate club setting. Details:Vic Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $25–$30. ticketfly.com

Dance Jessica Lang Dance Loop The New York dance company returns to the Harris Theater, this time with a contemporary ballet titled The Wanderer. The evening-length narrative promises to transport audiences to a surreal world with choreography and visual design set to a Schubert song cycle. Details:Harris Theater. 7:30 p.m. $35–$125. harristheaterchicago.org

Dance Chicago Academy for the Arts Loop Hit the food trucks on lower Randolph before venturing into Mix at Six, the Harris Theater’s cocktail-hour performance series. This installment features the next generation of professional dancers under the direction of Chicago legend Randy Duncan. Details:Harris Theater. 6 p.m. $10. harristheaterchicago.org

Classical Brahms’s Symphonies Nos. 1 and 2 Loop Romantic-era pillar Johannes Brahms excelled at just about every classical form—chamber, choral, songs, solo piano—so he had time for only four symphonies. Fortunately, they can be crammed into two concert programs, which Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti does during his spring residency. The cathartic No. 1 and sunny No. 2 come first. Details:Symphony Center. $45–$165. cso.org

Poetry Carrie Olivia Adams Near North Side The International Museum of Surgical Science’s artist residency is probably one of the strangest in the city, offering full access to the museum’s archives of medical artifacts and specimens. This season’s resident, a poet known for her uncanny sensibility, debuts a multimedia dance, music, and text work created in response to women’s roles in medical innovation. Details:International Museum of Surgical Science. 6 p.m. $7–$15. imss.org

Festival Chicago Zine Fest Various neighborhoods Chicago is home to a teeming ecosystem of self-publishers, indie cartoonists, and outsider poets, many of whom dutifully produce their own zines. This annual fest is a one-stop shop for quirky quarterlies, oddball pamphlets, and original comics, all handcrafted by local artists and makers. Details:Various venues. Free. chicagozinefest.org

Classical Bach Week Evanston, North Park The 44th annual celebration of classical music’s founding father presents pieces familiar and rare for its closing weekend. The May 5 concert pulls out his Cello Suite No. 2, a polestar for the instrument. The May 7 concert radiates from the 11-movement, five-part choral motet Jesu, Meine Freude. Details:May 5: Nichols Concert Hall at Music Institute of Chicago in Evanston; May 7: Anderson Chapel at North Park University. $10–$30 per concert; $20–$80 fest pass. bachweek.org

Art Kilimanjaro: The Last Glacier Near North Side The world’s rare tropical glaciers are on a course to extinction in the next decade, including Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro glacier. Photographer Ian van Coller accompanied climate scientists on expeditions to study the melting ice; the result is an oversize book (three by four feet) as weighty as the urgent topic itself. Details:Schneider Gallery. Free. schneidergallerychicago.com

Dance Ballet Chicago Studio Company Loop Recognized nationally for its preprofessional dance training, Ballet Chicago toasts its 20th anniversary with works by George Balanchine and the company’s founder, Dan Duell. Also on the bill: a world premiere from Frank Chaves, the onetime artistic director of River North Dance Chicago. Details:Harris Theater. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $25–$50. harristheaterchicago.org

Kehlani Photo: Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Parade Polish Constitution Day Parade Loop On May 3, 1791, Poland formed the first constitutional democracy in Europe—second in the world after the United States. Naturally, Chicago hosts the biggest Constitution Day celebration this side of the motherland. For its 126th run, the parade gets a ritzy new route down Columbus Drive. Details:Grant Park. 11:30 a.m. Free. may3parade.org

Experimental Laurie Anderson Lincoln Square In 1984, this Glen Ellyn native released the bewildering spoken-word track “The Language of the Future.” Although Anderson’s sound has expanded over the past three decades, her experimental live show remains as jarring as ever. Here, she performs a new multimedia work named after that 1984 track. Details:Old Town School of Folk Music. $58–$60. oldtownschool.org

Theater Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker Uptown As early as the 1920s, the cabaret singer Josephine Baker was breaking down racial barriers and captivating audiences with her white-hot vocal prowess. Playwright and director Daryl Brooks celebrates the groundbreaking icon in a world premiere bio-musical. Details:Black Ensemble Theater. $45–$65. blackensembletheater.org

Classical Avalon Quartet Loop Ending its poetry-tethered season, the Avalon Quartet plays Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3, a work written under Soviet censorship, and welcomes a second viola and second cello to blanket the hall in Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, a pre-atonality masterpiece based on a poem about an anxious woodland walk. Details:Fullerton Hall at Art Institute of Chicago. 2 p.m. Free with admission. avalonquartet.com

R&B Kehlani Logan Square Last year yielded this R&B singer a Grammy nomination, which she promptly followed up with a critically acclaimed studio album, SweetSexySavage. Wielding intricate choreography and an army of backup dancers, the onetime America’s Got Talent star puts on a stunning live show. Details:Concord Music Hall. 6 p.m. Sold out; see resellers.

Rent Photo: Carol Rosegg

Theater Rent Loop It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since Angel, Mimi, Maureen, and the rest first sang the gospel of no-day-but-today. Twenty years and one film adaptation later, this touring production toasts Jonathan Larson’s lovable East Villagers in a by-the-book re-creation, right down to the flannel and fishnets. Details:Oriental Theatre. $22–$82. broadwayinchicago.org

Comedy Neil Hamburger Lincoln Park Onstage, he is Neil Hamburger, a sweaty, awkward burnout riding an endless string of hard breaks. Offstage, he is Gregg Turkington, a musician and comedian who created the off-kilter standup persona back in the ’90s. He has earned a rabid cult following, performing alongside alternative acts like Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Jack Black’s Tenacious D. The routine is heavy on self-deprecation (think Rodney Dangerfield turned up to 11) but should satisfy fans of discomforting comedy. Details:Lincoln Hall. 8 p.m. $20–$22. lh-st.com

Rock The Jesus and Mary Chain Uptown File this under must-see legacy gigs. After 19 years away from the studio, these Scottish postpunks released a new album, Damage and Joy, in March. They are as influential as they are enigmatic, and their stock blend of jagged guitar and dissonant melody is present as ever on the record. Catch them here before another two-decade break. Details:Riviera Theatre. 8 p.m. $35. ticketfly.com

Dance Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Near North Side Nestled between Hubbard Street’s spring and summer series, Dance(e)volve is anchored by two world premieres. The all-female, all-Chicago program includes works by Robyn Mineko Williams, Penny Saunders, Alice Klock, and Lucky Plush Productions’ founding artistic director, Julia Rhoads. Details:Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. $65. hubbardstreetdance.com

Art New Media Art from China Loop This screening of video pieces by young Chinese media artists—curated by Zhang Peili, who has his own retrospective in the Modern Wing—shows how today’s artists use moving-image technology to develop their own points of view. Details:Symphony Center. $45–$265. cso.org

Classical Brahms’s Symphonies Nos. 3 and 4 Loop In the second of two CSO Brahms symphonic programs (see May 4–9 listing), Riccardo Muti turns his ear to the composer’s late works. The tidy No. 3 and brilliant No. 4 finish the tetrad. Details:Broadway in Chicago at Cadillac Palace Theatre. $49–$140. broadwayinchicago.com

Theater Harvey Hyde Park It may seem odd that a play about an imaginary rabbit nabbed a Pulitzer, but Mary Chase’s quirky 1944 drama defied the odds. For Court Theatre’s production, Timothy Edward Kane plays Elwood P. Dowd, a man whose imaginary best pal has whiskers, fur, and floppy ears. Details:Court Theatre. $38–$68. courttheatre.org

Theater Relativity Skokie Nonagenarian Mike Nussbaum plays Albert Einstein in this drama about the fate of the genius’s daughter, Lieserl, born in 1902 and never seen or heard from after 1904. In exploring the mystery, playwright Mark St. Germain reveals the little-known personal side of one of history’s brightest minds. Details:Northlight Theatre. $15–$81. northlight.org

Theater The Night Season Rogers Park A seaside village in County Sligo, Ireland, is all agog when a movie crew upends the local routine. Playwright Rebecca Lenkiewicz evokes Chekhov in this play about three sisters dreaming of a land beyond Ireland. Shenanigans and sexual tension abound. Details:Strawdog Theatre at Factory Theater. $15–$30. strawdog.org

Theater Great Expectations Loop By transplanting Charles Dickens’s rags-to-riches adventure from workhouse-era England to British Raj–era Calcutta, playwright Tanika Gupta shines a klieg light on imperialism. As in Dickens’s original, an impoverished orphan struggles to stay true to his culture as a mysterious benefactor raises him out of poverty. Details:Remy Bumppo and Silk Road Rising at Silk Road Rising. $13–$35. greatexpectationsplay.org

Gospel Kirk Franklin Merrillville, IN For nearly three decades, this choir director has blended disparate black music genres into bouncy hip-hop gospel—most recently with the likes of Kanye West and Chance the Rapper. His live performances, bursting with energy and hope, are utter celebrations. Also playing this Mother’s Day show are Marvin Sapp and Shirley Caesar. Details:Star Plaza Theatre. 8 p.m. $65–$95. ticketmaster.com

Festival Manifest South Loop Each year, Columbia College students hit the streets for the school’s urban arts festival, which features gallery exhibitions, pop-up music and dance performances, readings, fashion shows, and more. Details:Various venues. 7 p.m. Free. colum.edu/manifest

Film Chicago Critics Film Festival Lake View Expect a stellar lineup at this five-year-old film fest. Last year, the Chicago Film Critics Association presented a bellwether selection of indie hits-to-be, among them Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a New Zealand comedy that sneaked onto some high-profile year-end lists after receiving the festival’s Audience Award. Details:Music Box Theatre. $10–$15. chicagocriticsfilmfestival.com

Classical Daniela Liebman Highland Park So young that she has braces in many of her promotional photos, the Mexican-born wunderkind makes it to the Ravinia stage before her 15th birthday. The pianist plays Mozart, de rigueur on prodigy programs, but also more heavyweight works, such as Alberto Ginastera’s Danzas Argentinas and Chopin’s Ballade No. 3. Details:Ravinia. 8:30 p.m. $10. ravinia.org

Comedy Paula Poundstone Pilsen A regular on NPR’s news quiz show Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!, Poundstone has lost more games than any other contestant—usually in spectacular, hilarious fashion. Her standup is similarly screwball, with an improvised style that keeps audiences on their toes. Details:Thalia Hall. 7 and 10 p.m. $40–$60. thaliahallchicago.com

Dance Rennie Harris Puremovement Loop After wowing fans at last summer’s Chicago Dancing Festival, Harris and his hip-hop crew return for RHAW (Rennie Harris Awe-Inspiring Works), a short-format matinee for the whole family. Details:Harris Theater. 2 p.m. $10–$15. harristheaterchicago.org

Rock Andy Shauf Lincoln Park Over the course of his 2016 breakout The Party, Shauf examines the same soiree through the perspectives of 10 different people, tracing and retracing the flirtations, fights, and awkward interactions of a fictional group of friends. If that sounds stuffy for a rock concert, don’t fret: Shauf’s literary lyrics are set to some of the catchiest melodies this side of the new millennium. Details:Lincoln Hall. 8:30 p.m. $15. lh-st.com

Theater The Silver Whistle Evanston The student tumblers, aerialists, and trapeze artists of Evanston’s Actors Gymnasium flaunt their finest circus artistry in a show rich with witches, princes, and a magical whistle. Ringling Brothers vet Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi choreographs the stunts. Details:Actors Gymnasium. $13–$15. actorsgymnasium.org

Design School of the Art Institute Design Show Loop Details:Chicago Design Museum. Free. chidm.com

Rock Ty Segall Pilsen With half a dozen musical projects to his name, Segall ranks as one of indie rock’s most prolific figures. His most recent solo effort (his ninth overall) is a self-titled, Steve Albini–produced jam. Much of his studio work skews psychedelic, but don’t be surprised if Segall goes full-on punk in a live setting. Details:Thalia Hall. 8:30 p.m. $24–$30. thaliahallchicago.com

Classical The Day of Judgment Skokie, Loop Georg Philipp Telemann holds a Guinness World Record for his vast musical output. So it’s no surprise that his oratorio The Day of Judgment, a four-contemplation encapsulation of the Apocalypse, isn’t heard much. Music of the Baroque’s thoughtful music director, Jane Glover, leads the orchestra, chorus, and soloists in a philosophical march through fiery devastation to paradise. Details:May 14: North Shore Center for the Performing Arts; May 15: Harris Theater. 7:30 p.m. $27–$75. baroque.org

Museums Elmhurst Museum Day Elmhurst If you don’t live or work in this western suburb, you wouldn’t know that it’s host to a variety of cultural institutions. Highlights include the surprisingly subversive Elmhurst Art Museum and the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Arts, which displays cut and polished gemstones with shocking detail. Entry to all museums is free to the public on Monday, May 15, with complimentary shuttle rides. Details:Various locations. Free. elmhurst.org

Father John Misty Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

Folk Father John Misty Loop On Pure Comedy, his third record since stepping down as drummer of Fleet Foxes, this California folksinger (real name Joshua Tillman) explores themes of technology, politics, and human nature. The April release finds Tillman at his best: blending the line between pop rock and performance art, sincere and sarcastic. As always with the guy who performed on Letterman with a laugh track, expect some serious theatrics live. Details:Chicago Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $30–$50. ticketmaster.com

Theater Little Thing, Big Thing Wicker Park Fresh from his turn as a demonic priest in Fox’s The Exorcist, Brad Armacost stars in Donal O’Kelly’s buddy caper about a nun on the run, a thief intent on robbing her convent, and the unlikely bond they form against a nefarious oil company. Details:Irish Theatre of Chicago at Den Theatre. $26–$30. irishtheatreofchicago.org

Gardens Beer Under Glass Garfield Park This exclusive shindig is a favorite among Chicago hopheads, and it kicks off Chicago Craft Beer Week. Sample more than 100 brews as you mill about Garfield Park’s eight scenic greenhouses. New this year: a cast of local food trucks to discourage drinking on an empty stomach. Details:Garfield Park Conservatory. 5:30 p.m. $60–$80. chibeerweek.com

Electronic Bonobo Logan Square One of the most popular producers in electronic music of late, this British DJ has moved from a down-tempo to a world-building sound. In January, Bonobo released the critically beloved Migration, a complicated, beautiful collection of tunes that span various world music genres and challenge the idea of traditional dance music. That said, you can still expect to boogie at this live show. Details:Concord Music Hall. 8 p.m. Sold out; see resellers.

Theater T. North Center The world was shocked when someone injured figure skating princess Nancy Kerrigan shortly before the 1994 Olympics. Eventually, Kerrigan’s archrival, Tonya Harding, was implicated in the attack. Dan Aibel’s world premiere drama plumbs the salacious story of the sport’s most scorching rivalry. Details:American Theater Company. $15–$38. atcweb.org

Theater Three Days of Rain Rogers Park Playwright Richard Greenberg delves into the architecture of a family (and a family home) in a time-tripping drama about troubled siblings and the Long Island building they were raised in. A hidden journal sparks the action in the play, which follows a brother and sister coming to grips with their family’s past. Details:Boho Theatre at Heartland Studio. $28. bohotheatre.com

Classical Hopkinson Smith Evanston This renowned lutenist gives a solo recital of early music for instruments that once accompanied singers as inescapably as guitars do today. In the niche of a niche that constitutes lute, Smith is perhaps the number one name. Details:Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University. 7:30 p.m. $10–$30. music.northwestern.edu

Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg Photo: Evgeny Matveev

Dance Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg Loop Hailed as one of the most dramatic ballets of the 20th century, Red Giselle returns to Chicago for the first time in nearly two decades. Director Boris Eifman helms the true story of a Russian ballerina, Olga Spessivtseva, who defected to Europe in 1924. Details:Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University. $33–$113. auditoriumtheatre.org

Festival Mayfest Lake View This raucous block party is the official kickoff of Chicago’s oft-sloppy street festival season. But Mayfest is a reliably good time and the first opportunity to work on that upper-arm tan. Details:Ashland and Barry. $10. starevents.com

Theater Pamplona Loop The last time actor Stacy Keach and director Robert Falls collaborated at the Goodman (2006’s King Lear), the result was must-see theater. Here’s hoping similar lightning strikes as the two join forces again in Jim McGrath’s drama about a despondent Ernest Hemingway struggling to recover his mojo after running with the bulls in Pamplona. Details:Goodman Theatre at Den Theatre. $20–$60. goodmantheatre.org

Art Ladies Night in Lascaux Noble Square It is often assumed that the Paleolithic cave artists of Lascaux were men. Up-and-coming Chicago artists Hope Esser and Liz McCarthy examine cultural constructions of gender through disruptive sculptural and performance-based acts—for example, a body-part-shaped whistle that McCarthy plays—in one of Chicago’s most vital DIY creative spaces. Details:Roots & Culture. Free. rootsandculturecac.org

Festival Malott Japanese Garden Children’s Festival Glencoe Every May, Japan celebrates children and mothers with a weekend of carp kites and sweet rice cakes. Here, the Chicago Botanic Garden offers a morning of kid-focused Japanese cultural events. Make origami samurai helmets, hear masters play traditional instruments, and witness a tea ceremony in the Zen environs of the Malott Japanese Garden. Details:Chicago Botanic Garden. Free. chicagobotanic.org

Dance Nomi Dance Company Lake View Nomi caps its 10th season with Ten Yeared, a program including a new work by Giordano Dance Chicago veteran Joshua Blake Carter. Also on the bill are two revivals, most notably director Laura Kariotis’s lyrical Fyrtsa Decad. Details:Athenaeum Theatre. 8 p.m. $12–$35. athenaeumtheatre.org

Architecture Wright Plus 150 House Walk Oak Park Wisconsin may be the birthplace of Frank Lloyd Wright, but the architect mastered his craft here. In honor of the 150th anniversary of Wright’s birth, design buffs can tour four historic homes drafted by the man himself (plus half a dozen more by his contemporaries and protégés) on an easy-to-walk loop through Oak Park. Details:Various locations. 9 a.m. $80–$105. flwright.org

Classical Chicago Chamber Musicians Loop A survivor among Chicago chamber groups, CCM here revives two pieces with unusual instrumentation. Beethoven’s Sextet for Winds, op. 71, features two clarinets, two bassoons, and two horns, and Dvořák adds a second viola to a string quartet for his “American” String Quintet, op. 97. Details:Ganz Hall at Roosevelt University. 7:30 p.m. $40. jeremiahccme.wixsite.com/chicagochambermusic

Electronic Jean-Michel Jarre Loop Known for ambient electronic music and dynamite stage shows, this French composer is the gold standard in blending visual art and music. Artists like Daft Punk and Justice continue to take cues from his theatrical stage setups, and on the heels of his 2016 release, Oxygène 3, you can expect Jarre to up the ante for his Chicago fans. Details:Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University. 7:30 p.m. $38–$150. ticketmaster.com

Ricky Gervais Photo: Liz O. Baylen/Los Angeles Times

Comedy Ricky Gervais Loop It’s been seven years since Gervais regaled main-stage crowds with his trademark quips and gripes. Back on the horse for the mysteriously titled Humanity tour, Gervais promises fans his most personal, honest, and angry material yet. Details:Chicago Theatre. $50–$80. ticketmaster.com

Theater Parade Glencoe In 1913, Leo Frank was lynched after being falsely accused of raping and murdering a 13-year-old. His story may not seem to be the stuff of musical theater, but composer Jason Robert Brown crafted a memorable score and story around the tragedy. Director Gary Griffin brings the rarely produced show to life. Details:Writers Theatre. $35–$80. writerstheatre.org

Theater King Liz Albany Park The realm of top-tier sports is an aggressively male-dominated business, which makes the superagent in Fernanda Coppel’s barbed comedy all the more intriguing. Liz is king in a field where A-list athletes make million-dollar demands (and those who can’t meet them get promptly benched). Details:Windy City Playhouse. $15–$55. windycityplayhouse.com

Rock Perfume Genius Lincoln Park In 2014, the Seattle singer Mike Hadreas tore onto the scene with his hit third record, Too Bright, a brave, beautiful release that opened the door for a new generation of LGBTQ artists. Expect to hear material from Hadreas’s still-untitled follow-up, which he recently described as a “grown-up album” about life after trauma. Details:Lincoln Hall. 9 p.m. $21. lh-st.com

Theater Bright Half Life Lake View More than 40 years pass in the lives of the lesbian couple at the heart of Tanya Barfield’s award-winning drama. But since the play’s structure shuttles between past and present,

the audience’s view is colored by hindsight. Keira Fromm helms an intricate story of two lives intertwined, from courtship to mortality. Details:About Face Theatre at Theater Wit. $10–$40. aboutfacetheatre.com

Theater Ragtime Near West Side The musical take on E.L. Doctorow’s novel captures early 20th-century America and the culture clash between monied WASPs, newly mobile African Americans, and off-the-boat Jewish immigrants. Composer Stephen Flaherty’s score is a brilliant combination of syncopation and soaring harmonies; Terrence McNally’s book spins the story of America at a crossroads. Details:Griffin Theatre at Den Theatre. $30–$39. griffintheatre.com

Recreation Bike the Drive Lakefront Once a year, Chicago’s signature thoroughfare becomes a pedaler’s paradise (at least for those willing to saddle up at the crack of dawn). Cyclists take the right of way for five hours of family-friendly exercise. Details:Lake Shore Drive. 5:30 a.m. $17–$65. bikethedrive.org

Classical Maurizio Pollini Loop Closing in on six decades as a professional pianist, this Milan native carries a leonine reputation that makes his Chopin the one to hear. Here, he performs a series of medium-length Chopin works alongside the complete Book 2 of Debussy’s Preludes, a set that goes out with a bang called Feux d’Artifice (“Fireworks”). Details:Symphony Center. 3 p.m. $35–$103. cso.org

Third Coast Percussion Photo: Saverio Truglia

New Music Third Coast Percussion North Center Having won a Grammy for last year’s Steve Reich album, this energetic quartet now hosts Eardrum, a percussion duo from Germany. Eardrum plays works by Germans, Third Coast plays commissions from emerging composers, and all six musicians pool their mallets for “Peaux,” a skins-only movement from Pléïades, by the contemporary composer Iannis Xenakis. Details:Constellation. 8:30 p.m. constellation-chicago.com

