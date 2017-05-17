Dancer Joshua Blake Carter Shares His Favorite Things The choreographer and hot-wing fiend lets us in on a few of his personal treasures.

Carter at the Auditorium Theatre. Suit, $115 for similar, H&M, 840 N. Michigan Ave. Photos: Petya Shalamanova

He’s a choreographer by trade, but for Joshua Blake Carter, 30, dance extends into all areas of life. He wears stretch denim to fit his bulky legs, favors shoes that can stand a sweat, and knows where to find the city’s best power food. Ahead of premiering work with Nomi Dance Company on May 20, the Uptown resident shares his favorites.

Secret obsession

I buy so much Trader Joe’s trail mix that people have started giving it to me for Christmas.

Stiff cocktail

The Midnight Hour at Agami Sushi. It’s gin, St. Germain, and Sauvignon Blanc. You should really only have one.

Grooming tip

Fiber by American Crew gives your hair a nice shape. Just add a little hair spray, and it’s perfect.

Wellness tip

Masseur Eric Wallbruch. He works out of his home.

Cheat meal

Hot wings at Wilde Bar & Restaurant or margaritas at Fiesta Mexicana.

Best view of the city

Millennium Park from Cindy’s at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel in the summertime right at dusk.

Favorite album

Laura Mvula with Metropole Orkest. She’s a jazzy soul singer, but she has a whole band behind her.

Favorite Chicago landmark

The Auditorium Theatre. It’s a prestigious place to perform, but it’s also magnificent to be a spectator there.

25 Years: Dance for Life “It’s 250 pages of beautiful shots of Chicago dancers by the photographer Sandro.”

$50 to $100, chicagodancersunited.org

Herschel Supply Co. backpack “You can get these bags in a million different prints and colors.”

$65 to $110, herschelsupply.com

Brooch “I bought it for $8 to jazz up a black tux at a gala. It’s become quite the conversation piece.”

$7 to $8 for similar, Clark Fashion Depot, 4510 N. Clark St.

