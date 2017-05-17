Dancer Joshua Blake Carter Shares His Favorite Things
The choreographer and hot-wing fiend lets us in on a few of his personal treasures.
He’s a choreographer by trade, but for Joshua Blake Carter, 30, dance extends into all areas of life. He wears stretch denim to fit his bulky legs, favors shoes that can stand a sweat, and knows where to find the city’s best power food. Ahead of premiering work with Nomi Dance Company on May 20, the Uptown resident shares his favorites.
Secret obsession
I buy so much Trader Joe’s trail mix that people have started giving it to me for Christmas.
Stiff cocktail
The Midnight Hour at Agami Sushi. It’s gin, St. Germain, and Sauvignon Blanc. You should really only have one.
Grooming tip
Fiber by American Crew gives your hair a nice shape. Just add a little hair spray, and it’s perfect.
Wellness tip
Masseur Eric Wallbruch. He works out of his home.
Cheat meal
Hot wings at Wilde Bar & Restaurant or margaritas at Fiesta Mexicana.
Best view of the city
Millennium Park from Cindy’s at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel in the summertime right at dusk.
Favorite album
Laura Mvula with Metropole Orkest. She’s a jazzy soul singer, but she has a whole band behind her.
Favorite Chicago landmark
The Auditorium Theatre. It’s a prestigious place to perform, but it’s also magnificent to be a spectator there.
Share
Advertisement
Inside Katrina Markoff’s Chocolate Temple
4 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.