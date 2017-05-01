The Surprisingly Complex Journey a Rose Takes from Colombia to Chicago

A fourth of all freight shipments in the country passes through Chicago at some point—that’s why the city has a booming logistics industry, a business that you’ve probably never heard of but can’t live without. C.H. Robinson, a major local player profiled in Chicago’s May issue, coordinates the shipping of a billion dollars’ worth of goods every week.

Why is the industry so important? Let’s say a major flower supplier needs to get fresh blooms from a grower in South America to Chicago-area retailers in time for Mother’s Day. It couldn’t get done without logistics reps shepherding the cargo every step of the way. Here’s how a company like C.H. Robinson handles it.

Early April

Having gathered information from growers to gauge consumer demand—including preferences for long-stem versus short-stem roses—Robinson works directly with retailers to finalize purchase orders.

May 7

At a greenhouse outside Medellín, Colombia, the roses are harvested by hand and measured. (Long stems mean higher prices.)

A Robinson carrier rep confirms the temperature-control guidelines with the local trucking company taking the roses to the airport near Medellín. (Roses must be kept at around 35 degrees during transit to induce a state of dormancy.)

A Robinson rep starts looking for refrigerated trucks available in and around Miami, where the roses are due to arrive the next day.

At the same time, greenhouse workers pack the roses according to retailer’s specifications: 10 to 12 roses per bouquet, two bouquets per bucket, 10 buckets per box.

Oops! A hiccup on the U.S. delivery end: One of the supplier’s retailers revises its order down, requiring a Robinson rep to search the Miami area for a “less than load” trucker.

May 8

The roses arrive at Miami International Airport, where they are inspected for contraband by customs officials in a special air-conditioned facility. This takes eight to 12 hours. Robinson adjusts the schedule after learning that the inspection will take less time than expected.

May 9

The roses are transported to supplier’s refrigerated warehouse near the airport and immediately recooled to 35 degrees.

The roses are unpacked, and the stems are trimmed before the flowers are repackaged in buckets with a few inches of water in the bottom. The buckets are boxed, and the boxes are palletized, 18 per pallet, per the supplier’s specs. Some roses are put in display-ready packaging at the request of one retailer.

May 10

A Robinson rep OKs the dispatching of refrigerated trucks to the airport and accommodates for a delay: The supplier wants to treat the roses with an ethylene inhibitor—to prevent premature blooming—before they’re loaded onto trucks. The rep revises the shipment’s ETA.

May 11

Last truckload arrives at a Robinson warehouse in Des Plaines. Robinson arranges dispatching of small trucks to get roses to various retailers.

Robinson reps track all deliveries, confirming completion of every order with the supplier.

