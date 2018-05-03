Giuseppe Tentori Shares His Recipe for Snapper Ceviche

GT Fish & Oyster’s Giuseppe Tentori fuses two South American classics—ceviche and chimichurri—into a single tangy and refreshing appetizer.

Giuseppe Tentori’s Snapper Ceviche

Serves:4 (as an appetizer)

Time:50 minutes

1 Small skinless snapper fillet (about 6 oz.), cut into ¼-inch cubes 1 Tbsp. Kosher salt, plus more as needed 3 cups Lime juice 1 Bunch cilantro leaves 1 Bunch parsley leaves and stems ½ Jalapeño, seeded 2 Cloves garlic 2 cups Olive oil 1 Small avocado, diced Granulated sugar as needed Tortilla chips

1. Place fish in a bowl, season with salt, and add lime juice, ensuring the fish is fully submerged. Refrigerate, covered, until fish is opaque, about 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, add cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, and garlic to a blender, and blend on highest speed, slowly streaming in olive oil, until chimichurri is smooth and emulsified. Season with salt to taste.

3. Strain fish, discarding the lime juice, and return fish to bowl. Add chimichurri and stir gently until fish is coated. Fold in ¾ of the avocado. Check seasoning; sprinkle in a bit of sugar if needed to balance out the acidity.

4. Transfer ceviche to a serving bowl, garnish with avocado and cilantro (or radishes and radicchio, as seen above), and serve with tortilla chips.

