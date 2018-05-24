Here’s What You’ll Find at the New Chicago Dogs Stadium The new minor league team christens Rosemont’s 6,300-seat Impact Field on May 25.

Rendering: Courtesy of the Chicago Dogs

1. The 1,400-square-foot high-def scoreboard is tied for the largest in the independent minors with the one at the St. Paul Saints’ field. All the better for watching the Dogs take on the Kansas City T-Bones, the Texas AirHogs, and the Wichita Wingnuts.

2. The same Kentucky bluegrass used at Wrigley will sprout from the outfield. Roger “the Sodfather” Bossard, the mastermind behind the lawns at the two big-league parks in town, designed the drainage and irrigation system.

3. Fans can rent an open-air party deck behind home plate, with lounge furniture and a full bar, for about 75 of their closest friends.

4. Cushy padded seats behind home plate will go for $25, while a right field bleacher spot will set you back $9.

5. There will be several areas geared toward kids, including a pitching cage and a baseball-themed footrace. On Sundays, they can hit the field for a skills challenge.

6. A grass-level suite (capacity: about 50) under the left field concourse connects to the Dogs’ hitting cages, so you can channel your inner Kris Bryant during the game. (The pitch speed is adjustable, in case your swing is more T-ball than pro ball.)

This article appears in the May 2018 issue of Chicago magazine.

