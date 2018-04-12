Smoke Daddy Brings Its BBQ to Wrigleyville and More Dining News

Opening

Yet another new Wrigleyville spot is now serving, as the second location of Smoke Daddy inside the Hotel Zachary is open for business. The two-level space has 300 seats and a 1500-square-foot terrace.

Morsels

Longman & Eagle has a new executive chef, at long last. The restaurant has been amazing, but a tiny bit rudderless of late, but hopefully that will be changing as Maxwell Robbins, who has done stints at Purple Pig and Gilt Bar, takes the reins.

Baconfest was this past weekend, and at each session, a “Golden Rasher” award celebrated the most creative use of bacon. I judged Friday night and I’m a tiny bit bitter that the amazing bacon cruller from Ms. Ricky’s didn’t win, but the actual winners were Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, and Bar Takito. Pork-scented congrats to all.

Remember that lawsuit against the former bookkeeper at Blackbird? Well, things just got more serious, as she’s now been charged with federal mail fraud for allegedly stealing more than $600,000, according to a Sun-Times story. Crime still doesn’t pay, folks.

Share







