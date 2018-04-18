What If Chicago’s Hotshots Had Their Own Colognes?

The cologne maker Hawthorne used an algorithm based on Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s “body chemistry and lifestyle data” to create a fragrance that’s tailored to smell good on him (though you can buy it for a cool $95). It includes whiffs of Italian cedrat (a type of citrus), black pepper, and Haitian vetiver (a variety of grass). We took a few guesses on what scents would be a match with other Chicago hotshots, past and present.

Javier Baez Rahm Emanuel Ken Griffin Kanye West Oprah Winfrey Hair pomade, infield clay, and magic Thinly sliced Arby’s roast beef, with a base of fish and notes of mahogany Oil paint swiped from a Willem de Kooning, air collected through a penthouse window, and dust from renovating new homes Breath of the Illuminati, Kim’s spray tan, and McDonald’s french fries The interiors of 276 new Pontiac sedans, one petal from each of the 600 rosebushes planted in her gardens, and bread

This article appears in the May 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

