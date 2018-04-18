What If Chicago’s Hotshots Had Their Own Colognes?
After cologne maker Hawthorne recently created a fragrance for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, we took some guesses on what scents would be a match for a few of our city’s heavy hitters.
The cologne maker Hawthorne used an algorithm based on Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s “body chemistry and lifestyle data” to create a fragrance that’s tailored to smell good on him (though you can buy it for a cool $95). It includes whiffs of Italian cedrat (a type of citrus), black pepper, and Haitian vetiver (a variety of grass). We took a few guesses on what scents would be a match with other Chicago hotshots, past and present.
|Javier Baez
|Rahm Emanuel
|Ken Griffin
|Kanye West
|Oprah Winfrey
|Hair pomade, infield clay, and magic
|Thinly sliced Arby’s roast beef, with a base of fish and notes of mahogany
|Oil paint swiped from a Willem de Kooning, air collected through a penthouse window, and dust from renovating new homes
|Breath of the Illuminati, Kim’s spray tan, and McDonald’s french fries
|The interiors of 276 new Pontiac sedans, one petal from each of the 600 rosebushes planted in her gardens, and bread
