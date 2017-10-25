Designer Angela Brantley on Basement Bars and Her Non-Subtle Home Décor
The creator of Hero/Black talks about her favorite sushi, beauty secret, and more.
If you’re seeking a look that blurs the line between street wear and black tie, consider Angela Brantley’s Hero/Black. Founded with fellow runway model Rhea Fernandez, the brand has become a go-to for the city’s thriving young creative class. With Hero/Black’s fall collection in stores, Brantley, 29, shares her favorite things.
Favorite bar
Punch House, beneath Dusek’s.
Best Chicago meal
The hamachi at Sushi Dokku in West Town. I must have a thing for basements, because Booze Box is downstairs, and I’ve celebrated my birthday there two years in a row.
Beauty secret
I have really crazy eyebrows, so I go to Courtney at Esthetic Haus in Humboldt Park, then use Glossier’s Boy Brow to tame them.
Self-care splurge
At Scratch Goods on Fulton Market, you can get a face mask done, do yoga, and bring your own champagne. Their Dark Matter Coffee scrub does a particularly good job of exfoliating, but it’s gentle enough that you can take it home and do it yourself.
Favorite artwork
My husband’s [Hebru Brantley] sculpture The Watch. It’s supersubstantial. We have one in the corner of our living room—our home decor is not subtle.
What I surround myself with at home
Figurines from the toy shop Rotofugi. Like I said, there’s a lot going on in our house.
Favorite boutique
VMR is Hero/Black’s newest stockist, but I go there for pieces by Acne and Off-White. You can count on them for different looks.
