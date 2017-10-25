Designer Angela Brantley on Basement Bars and Her Non-Subtle Home Décor The creator of Hero/Black talks about her favorite sushi, beauty secret, and more.

Hero/Black bomber jacket, $390, and Oak T-shirt, $49, VMR. Limited-edition Givenchy boots. Photos: Petya Shalamandova

If you’re seeking a look that blurs the line between street wear and black tie, consider Angela Brantley’s Hero/Black. Founded with fellow runway model Rhea Fernandez, the brand has become a go-to for the city’s thriving young creative class. With Hero/Black’s fall collection in stores, Brantley, 29, shares her favorite things.

Favorite bar

Punch House, beneath Dusek’s.

Best Chicago meal

The hamachi at Sushi Dokku in West Town. I must have a thing for basements, because Booze Box is downstairs, and I’ve celebrated my birthday there two years in a row.

Beauty secret

I have really crazy eyebrows, so I go to Courtney at Esthetic Haus in Humboldt Park, then use Glossier’s Boy Brow to tame them.

Self-care splurge

At Scratch Goods on Fulton Market, you can get a face mask done, do yoga, and bring your own champagne. Their Dark Matter Coffee scrub does a particularly good job of exfoliating, but it’s gentle enough that you can take it home and do it yourself.

Favorite artwork

My husband’s [Hebru Brantley] sculpture The Watch. It’s supersubstantial. We have one in the corner of our living room—our home decor is not subtle.

What I surround myself with at home

Figurines from the toy shop Rotofugi. Like I said, there’s a lot going on in our house.

Favorite boutique

VMR is Hero/Black’s newest stockist, but I go there for pieces by Acne and Off-White. You can count on them for different looks.

Balenciaga ankle boots “I never wear heels, so these are part of my uniform.”

$1,275, Barneys New York, 15 E. Oak St.

Devotion by Patti Smith “I love the way she writes, so of course I’d love a book about how and why she writes.”

$18, Book Cellar, 4736 N. Lincoln Ave.

Nars Sculpting Multiple Duo “It has two shades, so it acts as both a bronzer and highlighter.”

$39, narscosmetics.co.uk

