Our Favorite Apothecary-Style Grooming Products
Oils, creams, and other items to pamper yourself this winter.
1. Toner
True Botanicals, $48, Barneys New York, 15 E. Oak St.
2. Beard oil
Prospector Co., $28, prospectorco.com
3. Hand cream
L’Occitane, $12, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
4. Face oil
Fresh, $52, Bluemercury, 356 N. Clark St.
5. Tinted moisturizer
Perricone MD, $75, Sephora, 845 N. Michigan Ave.
6. Perfume oil
Le Labo Jasmin 17, $90, 1618 N. Milwaukee Ave.
7. Shave cream
Prospector Co., $20, prospectorco.com
8. Makeup remover
Aesop, $23, 1653 N. Damen Ave.
9. Perfume oil
Byredo Flowerhead, $78, Barneys New York
