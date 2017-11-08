Edit Module
Our Favorite Apothecary-Style Grooming Products

Oils, creams, and other items to pamper yourself this winter.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 12:42 p.m.

Toner, beard oil, hand cream, face oil, tinted moisturizer, perfume oils, shave cream, and makeup remover
Photo: Clint Blowers

1. Toner

True Botanicals, $48, Barneys New York, 15 E. Oak St.

2. Beard oil

Prospector Co., $28, prospectorco.com

3. Hand cream

L’Occitane, $12, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

4. Face oil

Fresh, $52, Bluemercury, 356 N. Clark St.

5. Tinted moisturizer

Perricone MD, $75, Sephora, 845 N. Michigan Ave.

6. Perfume oil

Le Labo Jasmin 17, $90, 1618 N. Milwaukee Ave.

7. Shave cream

Prospector Co., $20, prospectorco.com

8. Makeup remover

Aesop, $23, 1653 N. Damen Ave.

9. Perfume oil

Byredo Flowerhead, $78, Barneys New York

