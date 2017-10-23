Edit Module
2017 Best Steakhouses

What to Get With Your Steak

Can’t-miss sides, the ultimate dessert, and the perfect martini

By Photography by Nick Murway

Published today at 10:05 a.m.

BEST BREAD

Sourdough at Bavette’s

Each slice boasts a burnished crust and an airy, yeasty crumb just begging to be slathered with sea salt butter. Best of all, it’s free and it just keeps coming.

BEST COCKTAIL

Vesper at Maple & Ash

A cold, limpid elixir of vodka, gin, and Cocchi Americano shimmering under a mist of lemon oil, an artful curl of lemon peel adorning the sparkling glass—a drink perfectly engineered to get you in the mood. $14

BEST APPETIZER

Coal-roasted king crab at RPM Steak

A simple combo of crab and a mayo-based sauce becomes transcendent after being brûléed by coal fire. $19

BEST DESSERT

Banana cream pie at Prime & Provisions

With a massive crown of whipped cream atop a not-too-sweet filling, this is the king of cream pies. $12

BEST SIDE

Roasted mushrooms at Boeufhaus

Need proof that simple is better? Taste this assortment of garlicky oyster mushrooms, shiitakes, and creminis roasted and sprinkled with thyme. $7

