Other Dining & Drinking stories
What to Get With Your Steak
Can’t-miss sides, the ultimate dessert, and the perfect martini
Each slice boasts a burnished crust and an airy, yeasty crumb just begging to be slathered with sea salt butter. Best of all, it’s free and it just keeps coming.
A cold, limpid elixir of vodka, gin, and Cocchi Americano shimmering under a mist of lemon oil, an artful curl of lemon peel adorning the sparkling glass—a drink perfectly engineered to get you in the mood. $14
A simple combo of crab and a mayo-based sauce becomes transcendent after being brûléed by coal fire. $19
With a massive crown of whipped cream atop a not-too-sweet filling, this is the king of cream pies. $12
Need proof that simple is better? Taste this assortment of garlicky oyster mushrooms, shiitakes, and creminis roasted and sprinkled with thyme. $7
