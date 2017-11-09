Thanks to Mild 2 Spicy, Devon Avenue No Longer Has a Monopoly on Dosas With 12 different varieties, you won’t be bored with this South Indian fare.

Good news for non–Far North Siders! Devon Avenue no longer has a monopoly on dosas. In fact, some of the best versions—and certainly the best selection—of the southern Indian rice-lentil crêpes I’ve tasted have come from a little storefront hiding in plain sight, smack in the heart of Lake View. Mild 2 Spicy makes 12 different varieties, ranging from one stuffed with spinach and creamy paneer cheese ($11) to the Mysore masala dosa ($12), its insides lacquered with a peppery chutney and filled with curried potatoes and onions. Want extra heat? Dip a piece of dosa into the restaurant’s excellent sambar, spiked with tamarind and chilies.

714 W. Diversey Pkwy.

This article appears in the November 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

