Thanks to Mild 2 Spicy, Devon Avenue No Longer Has a Monopoly on Dosas
With 12 different varieties, you won’t be bored with this South Indian fare.
Good news for non–Far North Siders! Devon Avenue no longer has a monopoly on dosas. In fact, some of the best versions—and certainly the best selection—of the southern Indian rice-lentil crêpes I’ve tasted have come from a little storefront hiding in plain sight, smack in the heart of Lake View. Mild 2 Spicy makes 12 different varieties, ranging from one stuffed with spinach and creamy paneer cheese ($11) to the Mysore masala dosa ($12), its insides lacquered with a peppery chutney and filled with curried potatoes and onions. Want extra heat? Dip a piece of dosa into the restaurant’s excellent sambar, spiked with tamarind and chilies.
714 W. Diversey Pkwy.
Share
Advertisement
Gideon Sweet Opens Tomorrow in the West Loop
2 hours ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.