See

CIBC Fire Pitch Photo: Courtesy of CIBC Fire Pitch

1. Claremont House

Privacy takes a back seat to aesthetics at this red-brick modernist abode, designed by the firm behind the Racine Art Museum: It features floor-to-ceiling windows that let passersby see through the first floor.

2. Martyrs’

Beck, Bob Mould, Los Lobos, and Pete Townshend have all performed on the former post office’s low stage, which is practically part of the audience.

3. CIBC Fire Pitch

It’s both an indoor and an outdoor soccer facility, just not at the same time: A gigantic inflatable dome covers the fields in cold months.

4. St. Benedict Parish

Built in 1918, this imposing structure features stained glass imported from Munich and hand-carved stations of the cross from Oberammergau, Germany.

5. Welles Park

Sure, there’s a playground here. But with logs and rocks begging to be climbed, the new 15-acre nature area encourages rugged adventures.

Shop

6. The Dizzy Cow

The kids can poke through the adorable toys at this cozy curiosity shop while you stuff your backpack with vintage candy like Zagnut (yum), Pop Rocks, and Pixy Stix.

7. Embellish Boutique

The sunny storefront checks all the right boxes: local boho jewelry, socially conscious goods from all over the world, and eco-friendly everything.

8. Hazel

Two Hazels reign on one block: One has smart Chicago-made gifts, such as jewelry and candles. Farther west, you’ll find casual yet trendy clothes for both men (Original Penguin slim-fit button-downs) and women (flowy Cut Loose tunics).

Laskey + Lenart ring Photo: Courtesy of Laskey + Lenart

9. Laskey + Lenart

After more than a decade on the Chicago art fair scene, two local artists opened this boutique, which features affordable jewelry made with materials such as Lake Michigan beach stones and colorful glass enamel.

10. Neighborly

Chicago flag aficionados, this local-focused shop is your nirvana: The four-star design adorns everything from flasks to salt and pepper shakers to cutting boards.

Eat & Drink

Clams at Kitsune Photo: Jeff Marini

11. The Globe Pub

Soccer (er, “footie”) fans gather here at ungodly hours to nosh on beer-battered fish and chips while watching their favorite teams. Psst: It often has Zombie Dust on tap.

12. Half Acre Beer Company

This wildly popular brewery (Daisy Cutter sound familiar?) now has a restaurant next door that serves upscale bar food and beers by the bazillion.

13. Kitsune

There’s a reason this Iliana Regan venture, which transforms Midwestern ingredients with Japanese techniques, was named one of Chicago’s best new restaurants this year: Almost everything—from the tofu to the soy sauce—is made in-house.

14. The Northman

With its belt-driven ceiling fans and red velour walls, the city’s first cider pub has a decidedly French feel. And the food, mon Dieu! Don’t miss the white bean cassoulet.

15. Resi’s Bierstube

This beloved German spot serves mammoth steins of German ale and delicious Wiener schnitzel.

This Month

Through December 3:Southern Gothic meets horror meets … football (?) in American Theater Company’s Welcome to Jesus.

November 7:Broaden your musical horizons with Beirut native Yasmine Hamdan, who brings her modern take on Arabic pop to Martyrs’.

November 14:Ghostlight Ensemble does its always awesome Live Movie Reading at Celtic Crown, with members performing classic episodes of WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends, and How I Met Your Mother.

November 16:Soul band Orgone brings California chill-funk to Martyrs’.

November 17:Get a double dip of literate indie pop when Chicago scenesters Larry O. Dean and Dann Morr play Silvie’s Lounge.

Did You Know?

Abe Saperstein, founder of the Harlem Globetrotters, began his basketball coaching career with an amateur neighborhood team at Welles Park.