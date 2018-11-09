Elevate Your Look with a Matte Watch
Goodbye, bling. This season, it’s all about a sleek black timepiece.
Locally designed!
1. 38 mm sapphire glass and stainless steel watch with Italian leather strap, $180, Le Coeur, lecoeurwatches.com
2. 41.5 mm PVD-coated stainless steel watch with leather strap, $5,195, Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave.
3. 40 mm stainless steel smart watch with silicone strap, $275, Skagen, skagen.com
5. Tudor steel watch, $4,475, James & Sons Fine Jewelers, 1457 N. Halsted St.
6. Rolex Everose gold watch, $24,950, Razny Jewelers, 109 E. Oak St.
