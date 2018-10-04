Four College Courses Kanye Could Teach in Chicago

Last month, Kanye announced in a tweet that he will teach a course at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art. Both institutions subsequently responded, “Huh?”

Is Kanye reading The Secret and putting his intentions out there? Is Kanye just being Kanye? Let’s open the course catalog and see what else he might think he’s teaching here, now that he’s returning home.

Fundamentals of Being Famous

Topics include boycotting awards shows, tweeting historically inaccurate facts, and comparing yourself to Steve Jobs.

Picasso, Basquiat & Me

From Pablo Picasso’s cubism to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s neo-expressionism to Kanye West’s all-caps tweets, study the works of the masters of the 20th and 21st century.

Kanye on Kanye: A Kanye Retrospective

Kanye West guides students through a look at the two epochs of his career: Old Kanye (1996 to 2008) and New Kanye (2009 to present).

Beginning Sandal Design

What is “too small” or “too beige” when it comes to open-toed shoes? Find out from a special guest lecturer and sandal expert: Jesus.

